Circling around life

These are dispiriting times. A gloomy pallor shrouds everything so relentlessly that it is impossible to not succumb, even if intermittently.
News comes, of deaths and illnesses at personal proximity; of a barbarous war that might appear distant but is not in the widespread gravity of its consequences.
Is it enough to try to lose one’s mind in a cocoon of music, partying and comfort food, hoping to drown out the convulsions of a world hell-bent on destroying itself? Such a herculean task.
People I know, stoic, philosophical and driven by optimism, are wrestling with this exhaustion of the soul. One of my heroes recently admitted that continuing with his work requires a lot of courage and perseverance. “I am determined not to give up,” he told me, because he feels he has so much more to do. “The thought of it alone makes me feel tired, but I’m going down fighting.” He will turn 80 this year, and although he does not seem to acknowledge it, he has lived a life so richly textured, so wildly imaginative, so generous and so innately decent that it would be greedy to expect him to keep going. But he simply does not know how to stop. And so, this dissipating energy is doubly hard for him to countenance because it challenges the notion of his raison d’être. He knows that his enervation comes from the world outside, humanity soiling itself in great puddles of excrement while celebrating its marvellous strides as a species. Yet every day, amidst the horrors, some unexpected act of kindness, of decency, can move us immeasurably. Such contradictions! How does one reconcile oneself to these extremes?
For some time, I have been trying to grapple with the number of deaths of people who have mattered to me. Ever since I was very young, I have always been drawn to the companionship of much older people. They are humans who, in one way or the other, embody what I consider to be the finest ideals. Their presence in my space brought me sustenance, inspiration and, always, hope about what we can be. Now that I am 55, most of them are in their twilight years and there has been a steady stream of news of their passing. It was hard not to feel that all my rocks and rays were disappearing irreplaceably. My personal landscape seemed increasingly barren.
It took a while, but I finally got around to a perspective that has allowed me to cherish rather than mourn. I suppose it is natural that the overwhelming impact of death is a sense of loss. But I’ve uncovered another aspect that has become infinitely more comforting to me. I feel privileged to have known these people, to have been privy to the way their minds worked, and their philosophical groundings in the concept of decency. Rather than feeling deprived of more, I am now content to accept the bounty I have received and to celebrate and toast them for the lives they have enriched. Without fail they are all creatures quietly bubbling with a generosity of spirit that is a dwindling feature of the human character. Not ones for trumpeting their greatness, or heralding their good deeds, they exist within the spirit of giving and service to humanity.
I keep invoking decency because it is perhaps the most powerful marker for me of human worth. No other characteristic is as valuable in my book. Gild yourself with any other attribute, if you do not behave decently to others, you just don’t cut it.
So, I have learned to accept my exposure to these decent folk with gratitude, to appreciate the gifts they have passed on—not only to me, but to everyone who has had the good fortune to benefit from their presence. They have lived their lifetimes, have made their journeys and, more often than not, have left precious legacies that will not be forgotten—the truest representation of immortality.
It has been of great solace to me as I—like all of us—struggle to navigate through this complicated era. I confess that I had succumbed to a lingering funk, and my own energy level had dropped to a level of lassitude that seemed unshakeable. Try as I might, I could not summon my usual state of optimism. Then one night I had a peculiar dream, peculiar even for my nocturnal gallivanting. I had discovered something stored more than 25 years ago in a plastic bag that crumbled to bits as I touched it. (This actually happened.) My dream revisited that event, but somehow tipped my brain into an interpretation that made me see how time takes its toll on everything. Me being me, I began to think of life cycles, of births, deaths, and the natural order. I thought about renewals, and suddenly everything fell into place again. We rail about so many petty things, we drive ourselves to acquire material possessions, to present artificial images to a world whose opinion really does not matter, and all the while we are inching minute by minute closer to the inevitability of our human end.
It’s a lot of pressure to pack into a lifetime.
What makes it a life well lived? Is it war-mongering? Playing politics with people’s lives? Jockeying for social status? Fame, power, wealth? Or does a precious legacy come from a life of decency?
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com