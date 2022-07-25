There is need for a significant public education programme to inform citizens of their rights when dealing with the police.
There are simply too many cases in which police officers exercise authority that is arbitrary, and not sanctioned by any law.
A case in point is the experience of a family that was ordered by a police officer to delete photos they had taken of the vehicle that knocked down and killed one of their members.
Mr Russell Mohammed is the father of 35-year-old Shazam Mohammed who was knocked down and killed while crossing the road in Valencia on Saturday night. The elder Mr Mohammed said he expressed his confusion at the instruction, repeatedly asking the officer why his family was being prevented from taking the pictures of the vehicle in this case.
Without explanation, the officer at the scene insisted against the taking of the photo at the scene of the tragedy. Having already taken some of the shots, the family was then ordered to delete them, with no attendant explanation.
It is perhaps the result of good fortune that an already distressed Mr Mohammed was not slapped with charges of some kind or other. For daring to challenge the instructions of the officer calling those shots in this instance, he could have been punished.
The photos were eventually deleted, leaving the traumatised family confused with the law. As it turns out, however, there is no such law against taking photos of any vehicle on the road and definitely not one involved in a fatal crash, as was the case in this instance.
We encourage the relevant authorities to enrol that officer in some training programme to improve his knowledge of the law. We in the media often encounter similar arbitrariness from officers who exercise unsound authority in matters where they are either unclear or unfamiliar with the law. At the very least, the people who enforce the laws should know the law which governs the actions they seek to take.
It is far from uncommon, the occasions similar arbitrariness is at the bottom of action by police officers in the execution of the their duties. Officers are too often either unclear or unfamiliar with the laws associated with the actions they seek to take.
It would be more than a useful exercise to understand what is involved in orientation and training associated with the Professional Standards Bureau in the TTPS. The incident under review here is but a minor example of what takes place on a daily basis between police officers in the exercise of their authority and members of the public.
Courtesy and a proper respect for people’s rights, as well as a general adherence of the motto “To protect and serve” are shown to be absent in too many instances.
Twenty-first century policing demands a greater appreciation of the rights of the ordinary citizen. This is especially so in a situation in which so much rests on the citizens’ willingness to work with the police.
Such a lack of civility and the recourse to arbitrary power dynamics still characterises too much of the ordinary exchanges between officers on the beat, and the citizens with whom they must interact.
For the multitude of reasons which require closer harmony between law-abiding citizens and the “forces of law and order,” this incident is one that should have been consigned to times long gone.