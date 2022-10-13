CJ stumps procurement wicket

Change is in the air. Everywhere, that is, except Jamaica.

On July 5, the courts overturned Antigua’s buggery law, which threatened 15 years in the island’s overcrowded prison. On August 29, they toppled the buggery law in St Kitts-Nevis.

Both rulings came from the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, which also covers St Lucia, Grenada, St Vincent and Dominica.