Clarity needed on CIF

Next month, over 6,000 unitholders of the CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) are scheduled to start receiving the proceeds from the redemption of their investments in the Fund.

Established in 2012, the CIF was part of an innovative plan, initiated under the People’s Partnership administration, to bail out investors in what came to be known as the Short-Term Investment Products (STIPs) sold by CLICO and British American Trinidad.

In 2011 some of the investors in the STIPs, with investments of over $75,000 accepted the Government’s offer of the first $75,000 in cash with the balance of their investments in 20, one-year zero-coupon bonds.

In 2012, the then administration tweaked the original plan, offering to convert years 11 to 20 of the zero-coupon bonds into units in the CIF for citizens and residents who had investments of over $75,000.

That meant holders of the STIPs received $75,000 in cash, ten years of zero-coupon bonds and units in the CIF, which is a mutual fund that was meant to be redeemed in ten years. STIP investors with $75,000 or less received cash.

Many of the people who invested most of their life savings with CLICO or BAT found the three-part arrangement to suit their lifestyle and needs: They received an initial lumpsum of $75,000; another lumpsum every year for ten years from the one to 10 year zero-coupon bonds and interest twice a year from the CIF.

The CIF investments comprised 40,072,299 Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (Republic) shares, which were then valued at about $4.4 billion and Government bonds of approximately $704 million for a total investment of $5.1 billion.

Some 204 million units are being redeemed early next month, either units that were issued to STIP holders in 2012 or that were purchased from the original unitholders on the floor of the T&T Stock Exchange.

As repayment for their principal investments in the STIPS, the 6,000 plus CIF unitholders will receive 0.1964 Republic shares and 3.445 Government bonds for every unit they hold, plus cash.

Those formulas, outlined by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert at a Senate sitting in November, would result in a total of 40,065,600 Republic shares and Government bonds worth about $703 million, plus cash, being distributed to the 6,000 plus CIF unitholders.

The Republic shares, in particular, are of national importance for three reasons:

• The bank is the largest, most strategically important financial institution in this country;

• the CIF block of Republic shares was worth $5.4 billion last Friday; and

• The block constitutes 24.5 per cent of the bank’s total shares in issue.

Given the importance of Republic to T&T, it is deeply regrettable that the Government and its financial advisers lost the opportunity to design a CIF 2, or some other product that would provide the prospective new shareholders of the bank with an alternative long-term investment.

It may also be prudent for Mr Imbert—who as Corporation Sole holds assets on behalf of the State—to clarify Government’s intention with regard to Republic. Corporation Sole is listed as owning 57,016,872 units in the CIF as at November 30, 2022.

When those units are converted into the bank’s shares, Corporation Sole will own 11,198,113 shares, equal to 6.84 per cent of Republic. Corporation Sole has voting rights over those 11,198,113 Republic shares.

Those shares, plus the 25.97 per cent of Republic held in the National Investment Fund in Corporation Sole’s name, may be construed as enough to trigger T&T’s takeover code.

Well said, Justice Seepersad

As chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission, it was most heartening to read and reflect on the powerful message delivered by the Honourable Mr Justice Frank Seepersad.

I consider the message in that article on his call for reconciliation between races to be most timely in a period of our national life when we are faced with a number of challenges that can potentially undermine and diminish the advancements we have achieved since our Independence in 1962.

Poor conditions at senior citizens homes

While the United National Congress is making points about children’s homes in T&T, there is also the issue of senior citizens homes.

Many of the private senior citizens homes are left unguarded by the authorities. The Opposition and the present administrative should pay close attention to what is going on in the private senior citizens homes.

Pounding noise from QPCC on Boxing Day

All on precious holidays, enjoy the serenity, peace be with you.

Surely the Queen’s Park Cricket Club must be aware of the booming bass emanating from there now at 12.24 p.m. on December 26, 2022, Boxing Day.

Why, why must it be this loud to disturb an entire neighbourhood, resounding through our homes and chests?

Dutch apology did not go far enough

The following statement is issued by Prof Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, and chairman of the Caricom Reparations Commission, in response to an apology for African enslavement issued by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on behalf of The Kingdom of the Netherlands on December 19, 2022

Go, Madam President, go

Whereas I note that the term of Her Excellency will end in January 2023 and the Electoral College will meet to elect a new President, it goes without saying that already this does not augur well for a happy new year.

Quite aside from the rumour that a serving politician may step down and seek such election, which will only be met with the loudest chorus of dissent and disgust ever heard in the Caribbean, with the exception of Haiti, I do not expect anything but acute political discord, animosity, political partisanship and mudslinging of the highest order.

Be that as it may, I would be among the first to say goodbye to Her Excellency.