Clarity needed on CIF

Next month, over 6,000 unitholders of the CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) are scheduled to start receiving the proceeds from the redemption of their investments in the Fund.
Established in 2012, the CIF was part of an innovative plan, initiated under the People’s Partnership administration, to bail out investors in what came to be known as the Short-Term Investment Products (STIPs) sold by CLICO and British American Trinidad.
In 2011 some of the investors in the STIPs, with investments of over $75,000 accepted the Government’s offer of the first $75,000 in cash with the balance of their investments in 20, one-year zero-coupon bonds.
In 2012, the then administration tweaked the original plan, offering to convert years 11 to 20 of the zero-coupon bonds into units in the CIF for citizens and residents who had investments of over $75,000.
That meant holders of the STIPs received $75,000 in cash, ten years of zero-coupon bonds and units in the CIF, which is a mutual fund that was meant to be redeemed in ten years. STIP investors with $75,000 or less received cash.
Many of the people who invested most of their life savings with CLICO or BAT found the three-part arrangement to suit their lifestyle and needs: They received an initial lumpsum of $75,000; another lumpsum every year for ten years from the one to 10 year zero-coupon bonds and interest twice a year from the CIF.
The CIF investments comprised 40,072,299 Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (Republic) shares, which were then valued at about $4.4 billion and Government bonds of approximately $704 million for a total investment of $5.1 billion.
Some 204 million units are being redeemed early next month, either units that were issued to STIP holders in 2012 or that were purchased from the original unitholders on the floor of the T&T Stock Exchange.
As repayment for their principal investments in the STIPS, the 6,000 plus CIF unitholders will receive 0.1964 Republic shares and 3.445 Government bonds for every unit they hold, plus cash.
Those formulas, outlined by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert at a Senate sitting in November, would result in a total of 40,065,600 Republic shares and Government bonds worth about $703 million, plus cash, being distributed to the 6,000 plus CIF unitholders.
The Republic shares, in particular, are of national importance for three reasons:
• The bank is the largest, most strategically important financial institution in this country;
• the CIF block of Republic shares was worth $5.4 billion last Friday; and
• The block constitutes 24.5 per cent of the bank’s total shares in issue.
Given the importance of Republic to T&T, it is deeply regrettable that the Government and its financial advisers lost the opportunity to design a CIF 2, or some other product that would provide the prospective new shareholders of the bank with an alternative long-term investment.
It may also be prudent for Mr Imbert—who as Corporation Sole holds assets on behalf of the State—to clarify Government’s intention with regard to Republic. Corporation Sole is listed as owning 57,016,872 units in the CIF as at November 30, 2022.
When those units are converted into the bank’s shares, Corporation Sole will own 11,198,113 shares, equal to 6.84 per cent of Republic. Corporation Sole has voting rights over those 11,198,113 Republic shares.
Those shares, plus the 25.97 per cent of Republic held in the National Investment Fund in Corporation Sole’s name, may be construed as enough to trigger T&T’s takeover code.