In a society with a healthy respect for due process, some aspects of the lawsuit filed by former police commissioner Gary Griffith against members of the Cabinet and others may not have been warranted. But this is Trinidad and Tobago, a relatively young democracy still finding its feet along blurred lines, especially those demarcating the separation of powers and the boundaries between the Executive and the individual.
The events that eventually culminated in the legal challenge filed by Mr Griffith against the National Security Council had been fraught with peril. The open war of words between the prime minister and the then-commissioner of police tore apart public opinion and threatened to undermine public confidence in the vitally important institutions of the Executive and the Police Service. Bubbling up along with this was an inflammatory cauldron of politics that could have quickly exploded with unknowable consequences. Fortunately, those potentially destructive energies were channelled into the courts where they were quelled and brought to order.
Yesterday, the court re-affirmed certain values precious to a democratic society, while delineating and clarifying the authority of the Executive and the limits to that authority. In delivering his judgment in the matter of Griffith vs The National Security Council (NSC), Justice Devindra Rampersad has rescued an important and intense public-interest issue from the corrosiveness of our politics, in the process reminding us of the value of our courts as a bulwark against contesting and divisive forces.
Without prejudice to any future legal action in this matter, we can acknowledge the painstaking deliberation in this case. In a nutshell, Justice Rampersad affirmed the right of the NSC as a creature of the Executive to “make enquiries in respect of matters that touch and concern the general issue of national security”. He found no fault with the NSC’s mandate to a committee established to conduct the enquiry, but questioned aspects of its report that “leave inferences and innuendos in relation to the persons named in the investigation process”, including Mr Griffith. While he accepted that such information could be useful to the Cabinet “in developing strategies and policy”, Justice Rampersad drew the line at how the information would be used, and to whom it would shared.
The ruling debars the Government from publishing the report “to any party other than the Commissioner of Police and/or the Police Service Commission for such further enquiries as they deem fit”. This effectively scotches the Government’s stated intention to lay in Parliament an executive summary of the report of the enquiry into the granting of Firearm User’s Licences.
In a telling postscript, however, Justice Rampersad expressed alarm that the Executive had “exerted power to send persons in—a team of ex-police officers at that, who are no longer subject to the Police Service rules and regulations—to investigate police records” which “ought not... to fall into the hands of the Executive or any other person acting on behalf of the Executive...”
Wherever else this matter goes, and it may yet go far, it ought not to ignore the lines that have been established by yesterday’s ruling.