Clean up army and police

Sunday Express Editorial

A significant missing-link element in the fight against crime is the lack of attention being paid to the alleged ­involvement of members of the Police Service and the Defence Force in crime, including organised crime. The regu­larity with which police officers, soldiers and occasionally Coast Guard personnel are being implicated in crime should spark concern about the extent to which these critical institutions are being crippled from within.

The cancer of corruption inside these institutions has existed for ­decades, but there is no indication that the spike in reports is being ­addressed in any systematic manner.

The time has come to stop treating the arrests of police officers and army personnel as random events, and instead launch a full-scale investigation.

At a political meeting last week, Prime Minister and head of the National Security Council Dr Keith Rowley again waded into families and others who are keeping secrets for criminals among them. This may be so, but Dr Rowley must also take into account that many people who know things about crooked and dangerous cops and soldiers say nothing out of fear for their lives and possible retribution. Many people have had enough bad experiences with law enforcers, or know people who have had them, to be very careful about what they say and to whom they say anything about men and women in uniform.

Proceedings of court cases and verdicts handed down by the courts are good source material for gathering the evidence of the calamitous state of affairs within the bodies on which the country depends for protection, law enforcement and justice.

We have our heads in the sand if we dismiss without consideration the allegations of hit squads within these bodies, of officers in the pay of crime bosses who tip off gangsters, who destroy and plant evidence, rent out police weapons and uniforms, and harass and threaten law-abiding citizens.

Just yesterday, this newspaper reported that spent shells believed to have been issued to personnel from the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment were found at the scene of an attempted murder in Maloney on Thursday night. A week before that, a police statement reported that a serving member of the army was arrested in relation to an arms-possession incident following a police chase during which he tried to run over the police. A few weeks before that, another soldier was arrested in connection with a report of robbery with violence, false imprisonment and demanding ­money by menace.

Three weeks ago, a police officer was charged with the murder of a colleague, another was charged with robbery with violence, several others have also been recently charged with corruption... and these are just those arrested.

No one would deny that there are families and friends benefiting from the proceeds of crime, but as long as agents of law and order are willing to abuse, monetise and trade the authority of their office for ill-gotten gains, then the challenge of fighting crime becomes an almost impossible task—as indeed, it now appears.

