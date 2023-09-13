It is welcome news that the Fisheries Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries has joined regional universities, the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism and Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) to research how climate change is affecting fish production and movement in the region.
The research is intended to tell us how local communities, their livelihoods, the coastal resources and the ecosystems they depend on are affected.
The fishing industry has a storied past in these island nations of the Caribbean where the sea is an ever-present risk and benefit, giving much and taking some. Histories return us to the pastoral First Peoples who relied on the abundant riches of the oceans for their sustenance.
We are well past those days. Modern life has introduced the hazards of overfishing and habitat destruction. Oil spills have been an increasing feature of coastal and riverine environment and the community fishing industries on which they depend. Run-off from agriculture and industry effluent were pre-existing threats to fish production, noticeable on the price tags of a piece of fish. Now, climate change, in the form of unpredictable weather patterns and rising sea temperatures, has led to changes in migratory patterns of marine species in oceans around the planet.
The Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA), in clarifying what Mayaro beachgoers witnessed last weekend as a fish seine, and not fish swimming to shore to escape a melodramatic boiling sea, did note that fishkills were being recorded on other shores. Notably, the Miami Herald has reported approximately 60 fishkills over the past month along the small islands of the Florida Keys. Those are incidents in which fish killed by hot seawater are washed to shore.
The threats are growing—extreme weather, sea level rise, sargassum and coral bleaching. Across the world, commercial and community fishing operations have been in decline, and coastal erosion, another consequence of agitated ocean behaviour, is as easy to see as a drive to any eastern or southern coastline.
Utilising the technology of drones and participatory geographical information systems (GIS) video to gather data, the CANARI research team has set about to gather knowledge on specific, localised vulnerabilities and how those are prioritised for intervention.
Blanchisseuse, Carli Bay, Icacos, Matelot, Mayaro and Moruga in Trinidad and Castara, Roxborough, Scarborough and Speyside in Tobago will be where the temperature is taken, so to speak.
Research results will guide political, policy decisions on how this country of twin-island geography can better meet the formidable challenge of how we will feed ourselves in a time of food insecurity. We look forward to the findings and the decisions prompted by them.