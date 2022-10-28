Climate resilience

If the current rainy season is any indication of what’s ahead in the coming years, then Trinidad and Tobago is in for big troubles ahead.
The experts have identified several contributing factors for the extent of flooding experienced this year, such as the continued destruction of the land in the name of development, loss of critical natural assets that bind the earth while slowing down and absorbing rushing water, and the extensive use of concrete paving. Add to this the likely climate-change impacts of rising sea levels and extreme weather conditions and it becomes clear that this is no seasonal challenge to be addressed with stopgap measures, but a national reconstruction exercise in preparation for a different future.
With areas throughout the country flooded out this season, we can no longer discuss flooding merely as a problem of people building in flood-prone areas.
Today’s reality is that we are living on islands that are flood-prone—a fact with which we must come to terms, and to which we must adapt quickly. Failure to act swiftly will result in annual flooding that will continue undermining critical infrastructure and property foundations, with disastrous effect.
It does not have to be this way. There are existing examples all around us, metaphorically speaking, from which we can draw significantly. It is already late in the day, so to speak, so we must waste no further time or opportunity in fashioning a response that goes well into the future in terms of preparedness and prevention.
One guiding model, perhaps, can be found in the Climate Risk Management Plan which has been designed for the American city of Houston, Texas. Beginning in 2014, facing a similar situation as ours, planners began putting together the bits and pieces. Parts of it involved the development of what was called Climate Building Tools. These included the development of Sustainable and Climate Resistant Healthcare facilities; a Climate Resilient Toolkit and a Climate Projection Portal.
Critically also, such preparations made for the building out of a Coastal Adaptation Toolkit and a National Environmental Public Health Tracking Network.
Results from some of these national tracking systems were compiled into an online toolkit. Information garnered from here was modified to apply to the specifics of climate impact on the city of Houston. Just for the record, it is noted that 40 per cent of US petrochemical capacity is located in the Houston Metropolitan area.
This model, highlights of which are easily available online, is just one of many from which significant inspiration can be drawn for a similar approach to fixing our own situation.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management would appear to be the natural umbrella under which the local model of a national climate impact-resistance initiative must be sheltered.
If there is anything in the way of an approach to address this phenomenon in our national physical space, there ought to be more public knowledge of what is taking place.
We cannot continue, as it were, lurching from the impact of one severe weather system to the next, as is the case at present.