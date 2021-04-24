Climate writing on the wall

The aggressive target and timeline announced on Thursday by US President Joe Biden for reducing carbon emissions in the United States is a strong signal for Trinidad and Tobago to get its house in order. Not only do we have our own carbon reduction commitments to deliver in nine years’ time, but our economy runs on oil and gas, which is an industry on the wrong side of the galloping climate change agenda.
Biden’s pledge to cut carbon emissions by 50-52 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 was hailed as a sign that the US was ready to lead the global fight against climate change by doubling its previous commitment. With the world in a race to limit the Earth’s temperature to an increase of no more than 1.5°C by the end of the century, the implications for the economic future of countries like T&T are immediate and direct.
It has taken decades for the industrialised world to come to terms with the existential threat of climate change, but it is happening. Days before the US ramped up its target, the European Union announced its own plan to cut emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 and have it enshrined in law. Shortly before that, the UK announced its own target of 78 per cent by 2035. Japan is also on board with a pledge of a 46 per cent reduction by 2030, with the hope of getting up to 50 per cent.
At last week’s climate summit in the US, carbon-emitting heavy hitter China, which consumes about half of the world’s coal, the fuel which emits the highest level of carbon, and India which accounts for about 11 per cent of global coal consumption, offered no caps on their emission although they had other proposals. Without China and India, and with some doubting that the US can actually deliver on its pledge, the outlook is far from concrete. However, what is unmistakable is the fact that a critical threshold has been crossed in the acceptance of the threat of climate change to the planet, and that the worry is rapidly gaining traction among the world’s decision-makers in politics and industry.
T&T’s own commitment to reducing carbon emissions is for a 15 per cent cut in cumulative emissions from its three highest-emitting sectors—electricity generation, industry and transport—with a specific reduction of 30 per cent in public transportation by the end of 2030.
Of relevance to us is the fact that more recently, the debate has been widened to focus on methane produced by natural gas which, if reduced, could have a more rapid impact on cutting emissions than carbon.
What all of this should signal to T&T is that in addition to the challenge of dwindling oil and gas reserves, the global momentum towards renewable energy is picking up speed at a rate that could quickly shift the ground out from under our feet.
Recent moves towards solar, including the Lightsource project in Brechin Castle, are steps in the right direction, but are far from being the game-changer the economy so desperately needs.