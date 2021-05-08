Close ranks now

We urge everyone who, whether mindlessly or maliciously, is sharing erroneous, partial and manipulated information about the Sinopharm vaccine to consider the harm they are doing to others.
With record levels of deaths and infections, the moment has come to abandon everything else and make the protection of the public our first priority.
It is astonishing that persons who are among the privileged minority to be vaccinated would now be contributing to the undermining of public confidence in a vaccine that could save their lives and blunt the impact of Covid-19. Having already been vaccinated, they may think they have nothing to lose in scaring people off the vaccine; but the unvaccinated majority have a lot to lose, including their lives.
The information on Sinopharm is available online for the world to see. So, too, is the information on the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and other vaccines which have all received the very same Emergency Use Listing (EUL) recommendation that the World Health Organisation gave to Sinopharm last Friday.
It is therefore truly alarming that a senior member of Parliament, Dr Roodal Moonilal, who himself received the AstraZeneca vaccine on the basis of the same WHO EUL, should be warning about the population being used in a “guinea pig programme” involving Sinopharm.
We wonder if Dr Moonilal has considered the impact of his thoughtless statement on the thousands of constituents he represents, or the hundreds of thousands who support the United National Congress, or the thousands who doubt all vaccines. Is he really willing to carry on his shoulder the responsibility for those who died because they listened to him, became fearful and did not accept a vaccine that was WHO-approved and available to them? It is a fact that there is no perfect vaccine for Covid-19. Some have greater efficacy than others, and all come with side effects ranging from mild to serious.
Knowing this, but also weighing the fact that the world is in a pandemic which has already claimed 3.3 million lives and infected over 158 million people, the WHO and other regulatory bodies are recommending vaccines on an emergency basis which reduce one’s risk of death and serious complications by anywhere from 75 to 98 per cent.
Before dismissing Sinopharm or any other vaccine programme as “guinea pig”, Dr Moonilal should go to the WHO’s website and read up the process so that they can be in an informed position to allay vaccine fears. This is no time for picong and political division.
It is a known fact that Seychelles, the world’s most vaccinated country, is experiencing an upsurge in cases, even among those who received the vaccine. But Seychelles used both Sinopharm and AstraZeneca, and no recurrent case has died. It is also known that some persons in the UAE needed a third dose of Sinopharm, but it saved their lives.
The Opposition UNC has many very well-respected medical professionals within its ranks, and we urge them to step forward and provide the medical guidance to help saves lives and protect the public’s health in this terrible pandemic.