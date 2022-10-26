The expanding network of sinkholes and collapsing pipelines across the country is a worrying indicator of the rotten state of the nation’s critical infrastructure. Years of neglect, maintenance failures and lack of investment are now catching up with us, with domino effect.
Ten days ago, two new sinkholes developed in Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain. Two days before, on October 17, a WASA pipeline spanning the Godineau River at Mosquito Creek, San Fernando, broke, taking down with it the supporting steel structure, blocking the river and cutting off the water supply to residents in Point Fortin. Five days before, on October 12, a 400mm WASA transmission pipeline running under Coffee Street, San Fernando, ruptured, triggering a sinkhole one metre deep, flooding the roadway, disrupting the city’s water supply and trapping commuters in a five-hour traffic gridlock. At least three vehicles were damaged.
On August 26, the Housing Development Corporation reported a new sinkhole at its Cypress Hills development in San Fernando, which was reportedly caused by escaped pressurised wastewater from a leaking sewer main.
Three days before, on August 23, a sinkhole developed on the Western Main Road in St James due to a leaking 16-inch WASA transmission pipeline, knocking out the water supply to areas of St James and environs.
On June 15, in Cochrane Village, Point Fortin, the road gave way under a car, as the driver slowed to allow other vehicles to pass. The vehicle nose-dived into the water-filled sinkhole, with its back in the air. An underground pipeline had collapsed, dragging the road and the vehicle down with it.
On January 12, a woman returning from a birthday party with friends fell into the notorious sinkhole at Main Street in Beetham Gardens which had developed months before. She had to be hospitalised after being pulled out from the sewage by her friends.
Two and half months before, in late October, a section of Ariapita Road, in St Ann’s, cratered, creating a sinkhole near the Cascadia Hotel.
Before that, in August, residents of Endeavour, Chaguanas, woke up to a huge sinkhole which had suddenly appeared on a road at the corner of Angseri Avenue and Calistoga Drive in Oasis Greens, Egypt Trace. The hole was estimated to be about 15 metres deep and 20 metres long.
Luckily there was no traffic on the road when it occurred, but it swallowed up the garden and front portion of a nearby home.
The above catalogue represents a selection of the sinkholes that made the news over the past year, and may be just a fraction of the actual number of incidents. Even within those limits, however, it should be enough to scare us about the state of the underground infrastructure which is critical to our water supply, the integrity of our roads, the stability of the land and the safety and security of people and property. No doubt the problem is being aggravated by the season’s heavy and prolonged rainfall. Whatever the factors, however, it should be clear that the scale of the problem requires much more than patchwork solutions if we are to avoid catastrophic outcomes.