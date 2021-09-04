Come clean on NGC debacle

Even in the expansive annals of State enterprise mismanagement in this country, the Government’s willingness to grant personal indemnities to directors of the National Gas Company in the debacle of Atlantic LNG’s Train 1 is astonishing.
This is not the usual indemnity but a unique case in which the board of the country’s largest State enterprise knowingly gambled close to $500 million over the course of this year on a bet which NGC was all but guaranteed to lose.
At the end of last year, NGC was clearly informed by producers and majority shareholders bpTT and Royal Dutch Shell that they had no gas to supply Train 1 and that it should be shut down. For reasons that remain unfathomable, NGC, with the full backing of the Government, decided to keep Train 1 going and pay to keep it alive. Last month, having already spent about $200 million on an idle Train 1 and with further payments due, the rug was pulled from the project. As the fiasco unfolded, the Government hid behind vague references to “confidential” and “ongoing” delicate negotiations which they seem to think are too complex for the public to understand.
The Government can rest assured, however, that the public understands enough to know a cover-up when they see it.
Since 2017, NGC and, by extension, the national economy, has been seriously impacted by the NGC’s flawed and overly optimistic projections about the gas supply. In the case of Train 1, NGC president Mark Loquan is reported as saying he was seeing gas where no one else—certainly not bpTT and Shell—was seeing it. In this, Loquan has had the Government’s full backing, with Energy Minister Stuart Young yesterday commending “the steady and stable leadership of Mr Loquan” and the NGC board.
If the Government is backing NGC to the hilt after it has thrown close to $250 million down the drain, who will hold it responsible and where is the accountability for the public who are NGC’s real shareholders? The Government’s complicity in this matter is even more disturbing than the millions wasted by the NGC on Train 1.
The entire chain of accountability has been compromised, from the level of the Prime Minister who has been vocal in his support of the indemnity, down to the Ministers of Finance and Energy, the board of the National Gas Company and the NGC president and senior management.
It should be unthinkable that such a disastrous decision could be made without avenues of legal redress to NGC’s shareholding public. If the NGC board is indemnified by Corporation Sole, common sense would suggest that legal responsibility passes to that entity. Indeed, the very validity of such an indemnity should be challenged.
With Train 1 now history, all that’s left to do is determine the terms of settlement of this divorce.
This case brings into brazen openness the dangerous incestuousness between political administrations and the boards and managements of State enterprises which breeds the deep rot and wastage in the State sector which, as exemplified by Petrotrin, damage the economy, waste the national patrimony and destroy jobs and lives.