Come with it, Dr Rowley

With crime high on the national agenda when he came to office in 2015, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley marked the end of his first year in office by announcing the government’s plan to spend US$17.5 million, roughly TT$117 million, on intelligence-gathering equipment to help the police fight crime.
Two years later, with crime unabated, the government hosted a lavish event at the Hilton Trinidad to launch the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP), a new anti-crime initiative.
Promoted as a holistic approach to fighting crime through community empowerment, the NCPP rested on units from all 14 municipal corporations, including Tobago. It was meant to operate under the aegis of an inter-ministerial committee headed by the Ministry of National Security with participation from the Office of the Prime Minister.
Then-National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said steps had already been taken to operationalise a DNA bank. Requests for proposals had gone out for the re-engineering of the national CCTV network. Other proposals included the quickening of the pace of evidence gathering, and the introduction of electronic monitoring bracelets.
One month after the programme’s auspicious launch, with much riding on its presumed capacity to deliver, the “dynamic duo” of Stuart Young and Gary Griffith were sworn in as Minister of National Security and Commissioner of Police, respectively.
With a swashbuckling style and a hugely over-sized ego, Mr Griffith soon began to make as many enemies as he did friends among the networks of personalities with whom he had to interact in the performance of his duties. The Prime Minister himself would disclose later that he had lost confidence in Mr Griffith, and had reported this to the Police Service Commission. Mr Young was reassigned as Minister of Energy, the Prime Minister having described him as the supreme all-rounder, the “Gary Sobers” of the Cabinet.
Fast forward to 2022 and it is impossible to see any impact of the initial mammoth expenditure and the grand plans which were announced with such fanfare. It is past the time for the Government to have stepped forward with a revised plan.
As we speak, the country is engulfed in the latest debate over the current crime statistics, in the context of murders on a near-daily basis. Among the latest incidents was Thursday’s, in which a woman of a Westmoorings business family lost her life. Around 8.15 a.m. she was caught in the middle of a drama in which a relative took out two of three bandits who had invaded their home.
This latest incident also raises new questions about the report from the team assembled under the leadership of organisational transformation expert Anthony Watkins. It was designed to find ways of addressing alienation and disenchantment mainly among urban youth. It came about in the wake of the disturbances in and around Port of Spain, in light of the police killing of three young men in Morvant in June 2020.
Yet again, the product of another report meant to provide prescriptions for addressing the evil of street crime in the country fails to see the light of day, while the menace rolls on, essentially unchecked.