Come with it, Dr Rowley

With crime high on the national agenda when he came to office in 2015, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley marked the end of his first year in office by announcing the government’s plan to spend US$17.5 million, ­roughly TT$117 million, on intelligence-gathering equipment to help the police fight crime.

Two years later, with crime unabated, the government hosted a lavish event at the Hilton Trinidad to launch the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP), a new anti-crime initiative.

Promoted as a holistic approach to fighting crime through community empowerment, the NCPP rested on units from all 14 municipal corporations, including Tobago. It was meant to operate under the aegis of an inter-ministerial committee headed by the Ministry of National Security with participation from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Then-National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said steps had already been taken to operationalise a DNA bank. Requests for proposals had gone out for the re-engineering of the national CCTV network. Other proposals included the quickening of the pace of evidence gathering, and the introduction of electronic ­monitoring bracelets.

One month after the programme’s auspicious launch, with much riding on its presumed capacity to deliver, the “dynamic duo” of Stuart Young and Gary Griffith were sworn in as Minister of National Security and Commissioner of Police, respectively.

With a swashbuckling style and a hugely over-sized ego, Mr Griffith soon began to make as many enemies as he did friends among the networks of personalities with whom he had to interact in the performance of his duties. The Prime Minister himself would disclose later that he had lost confidence in Mr Griffith, and had reported this to the Police Service Commission. Mr Young was reassigned as Minister of Energy, the Prime Minister having described him as the supreme all-rounder, the “Gary Sobers” of the Cabinet.

Fast forward to 2022 and it is impossible to see any impact of the initial mammoth expenditure and the grand plans which were announced with such fanfare. It is past the time for the Government to have stepped forward with a revised plan.

As we speak, the country is engulfed in the latest debate over the current crime statistics, in the context of murders on a near-­daily basis. Among the latest incidents was Thursday’s, in which a woman of a Westmoorings business family lost her life. Around 8.15 a.m. she was caught in the middle of a drama in which a rela­tive took out two of three bandits who had invaded their home.

This latest incident also raises new questions about the report from the team assembled under the leadership of organisational transformation expert Anthony Watkins. It was designed to find ways of addressing alienation and disenchantment mainly among urban youth. It came about in the wake of the disturbances in and around Port of Spain, in light of the police killing of three young men in Morvant in June 2020.

Yet again, the product of another report meant to provide ­prescriptions for addressing the evil of street crime in the country fails to see the light of day, while the menace rolls on, essentially unchecked.

Plenty runaround for a few $$

At least two decades ago, an agent of an insurance company approached me and convinced me of the advantages of signing up for an annuity.

At that time, it seemed to me a sound idea. I signed up for the plan, knowing that on retirement it would be helpful to have a small sum coming in.

Little did I dream that I would live to realise that I should not have taken this plan.

Separate Carnivals the way to go

I read in the newspapers that THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine spoke about Tobago having its own Carnival in October, which I think is a good idea.

On February 17, 1985, I wrote a letter to the newspapers, suggesting Tobago should have its own Carnival and Panorama at a different time of the year. I find that even more so now, as Tobago hoteliers are seeing the wisdom of advertising Tobago separate from Trinidad as a tourist destination.

An epidemic of failures

Thursday’s tragic loss of life in Westmoorings has elicited a lot of comments, as usual. And as usual, nothing will change as we continue to be less than honest in admitting this country is in serious crisis.

I listened to a TV programme on Thursday evening and heard all sorts of senseless comments— “Blame the Opposition for not supporting the Bail Bill”, “Which commissioner was doing what, and which wasn’t”, etc.

A spot of comfort

The first time I heard Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero”, it gave me goosebumps. That was over 30 years ago. I had discovered orchestral music a few years earlier, through the brilliant steelband music festivals in the eighties. Those classic symphonic pieces commonly done by Europeans had been magical discoveries on the pan.

Come with it, Dr Rowley

Shine a light on Tobago

I would like to suggest to the Tobago House of Assembly that as the beaches are reopened for swimming in Tobago, and several airlines are coming to Tobago from the UK, that they run an advertisement in The Sun newspaper in the UK—monthly or weekly, depending on the cost—to promote beautiful Tobago for vacationers.