The re-election of Baroness Patricia Scotland as Secretary General of the Commonwealth is a lesson to Caricom leaders to pick their battles more wisely. At a time when regional unity is of the highest priority, some things are simply not worth breaking ranks over - and this was one of them.
Most of the Caribbean had never heard of Scotland until 1997 when she received a life peerage from Britain’s Labour Party and became Baroness Scotland of Asthal. Soon thereafter she was appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office with responsibility for diplomatic relations with North America, the Caribbean and Overseas Territories within a very broad portfolio.
However, the fact that she was born and lived the first two years of her life in Dominica gave her a certain Caribbean cachet as a diasporic daughter. In 2016, when she ran for the position of Secretary General of the Commonwealth, her Caribbean lineage was a major factor in securing the votes of Caricom countries.
This year, when she sought a second term, Caricom’s previously solid support fractured. At a meeting of leaders in Belize a few months ago, Caricom voted to back Scotland. Although not unanimous, the decision was carried by a majority vote. One would have assumed that whatever the views of the minority, the decision had been made and that was that.
In a surprise development following the Caricom vote, Jamaica’s Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith who had attended the Caricom meeting and given no indication of her intention to challenge Scotland, announced her candidacy and quickly received the public backing of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The move was roundly criticised by several Caribbean leaders. Faced with a lack of consensus, Caricom chairman and PM of Belize, John Briceno, declared that leaders would be free to vote for a candidate of their choice. One leader who exercised that option was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who announced Trinidad and Tobago’s support for Jamaica’s Johnson Smith.
Last week in Rwanda, when the votes were counted at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Scotland emerged winner.
The question that T&T must now ask is whether this election was worth the contentiousness and whether the Government’s reservations about Scotland, justified as they may be, were important enough to warrant the breaking of ranks and taking an individual position.
At a time when the impetus towards regional integration is at its most promising in decades, and when historic insularities are tentatively beginning to yield to the possibility of co-operation and unity in confronting the challenges ahead, our leaders should know enough to distinguish between what is of consequence and what is inconsequential to the future of the Caribbean. In the end, the wrangling over candidates Scotland and Johnson Smith was a pointless distraction that took up more energy than warranted.
On principle, Jamaica’s Kamina Johnson Smith should not have been supported in the first place, having thrown her hat into the ring after Caricom leaders had voted in favour of another.