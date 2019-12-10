Communication fia$co

IT is fashionable to accuse Trinidadians of making things more confusing and difficult than they need to be, case in point being the mass rush for new polymer $100 bills which has triggered possibly a historic rush on the banking system while dragging down national productivity at a time of peak commercial transactions.
The long queues of people willing to stay for hours in lines stretching from banks to open streets would seem illogical given available options for fast deposits and electronic channels for money transactions.
Yet, notwithstanding this, thousands of people yesterday chose the far more inconvenient option of joining long lines, braving the attendant risks that come with carrying large sums of cash into and out of banks.
To many, such behaviour is inexplicable, does not stand to reason and should therefore be condemned as contributing to unnecessary panic and time-wasting.
For those whose business dealings have already evolved to a near paperless existence, the change-over from paper to polymer registers little more than a blip in their lifestyles.
What the long lines reveal, however, is the complex relationship that many have with the banking system and the large number of people who exist outside of it.
Together, these offer an eye-opening glimpse into a reality not captured in official statistics and therefore offers a unique opportunity for capturing an element of the economy at a more granular level.
This is important for many reasons, including reasons of policy.
However, it is also important for understanding the population’s banking culture which is vital for effective mass communication.
The latter has become especially important because it is evident that the confusion reigning inside and outside banks is due in no small measures to a series of communication failures beginning with the very first announcement of the change-over by National Security Minister Stuart Young and continuing with the Central Bank and, thereafter, by the Bankers’ Association and individual commercial banks.
Most notable in the communication chain has been the complete absence of the Ministry of Communications.
The $100 change-over is no simple matter.
For the vast majority of the population, it involves their life’s savings and the means vital to their day-to-day survival.
In the run-up to yesterday, first day of the 14-day window for turning in paper $100 notes before they lose all value, every authority fell down on the job of providing the public with all the specific information needed for avoiding unnecessary anxiety and hassle which sent people to the bank in droves to conduct their business personally.
Already, one worrying emerging trend is the rejection of old $100 notes by many individuals and small businesses who, having seen the stress involved in depositing and transacting business with those notes, are opting to transition now rather than later, thereby putting the responsibility on individuals to change the money before coming to them.
If this continues, the national change-over could be completed even before the given deadline but at tremendous cost to banking staff and resources.
The urgent priority now is for an over-arching communication response to quell anxiety and bring clarity to a situation mired in great doubt for many.