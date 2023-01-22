Complex energy challenges ahead

The 2023 edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference opens today amid a changing world energy order with significant implications for all of us.
As with every fundamental transition, the signs of change are both easy to miss and also easy to overstate, probably because one’s perspective often depends on where one stands.
Not too long ago, the term “oil and gas” was used interchangeably with “energy”.
Today, it is clear that these are two different worlds and that no energy conference can afford not to have renewable energy high on its agenda.
Despite global speculation about the nature and length of the transition from fossil fuels no one can date it with precision. There are too many variables involved over which no single interest has control.
If there is a lesson to be learned from Russia’s war on Ukraine, this is it.
Before Ukraine, world leaders comfortably addressed the goal of a net zero carbon future in terms of 2030 and 2050, although China and India are pitching for 2060 and 2070, respectively. When the war sent oil and gas prices skyrocketing, it seemed as if market forces would put the squeeze on the climate change-driven push towards renewables. It isn’t exactly turning out that way.
While oil producers are pumping like mad and revelling in windfall profits, they are also aware that the Ukraine war is helping to hasten the energy transition with Europe, in particular, investing heavily in renewables in an urgent quest for energy security.
Not only T&T but the entire world is engaged in a balancing act between fossil fuel and renewable energy. While there are still lucrative opportunities in oil and gas, the tide has definitively turned in the direction of renewables.
For T&T, the challenge is to navigate both these worlds in order to carry the economy to safety.
We are in a world of grey and not the black-and-white world of either fossil fuels or renewables.
The impact of the energy transition goes beyond the boundary of energy and will affect a lot more than the energy sector. The education system, land use policy, power infrastructure and the job market are among those to be reconfigured.
While the goal of every country will be to achieve a seamless transition, this is far from guaranteed not only because we do not have a crystal ball to see how the future will unfold but because engaging the energy transition is a massive challenge of change management involving many moving parts.
For T&T, this requires a radical upending of the management culture of silo-ed thought, action and decision-making. Without change, the implementation deficit and inexplicable delays that we know so well will persist due to the usual bureaucratic confusion caused by an absence of policy and policy clarity, archaic legislation, poor communication, electoral agendas and political gridlock, and a propensity for putting square pegs in round holes.
We look forward to the proceedings of the T&T Energy Conference over the next three days and for its input to the national discussion on the complex energy challenges ahead.