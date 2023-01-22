Complex energy challenges ahead

So, I had some friends staying with me over the Christmas season. They were also celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. In between all the family limes, their pending anniversary gave us a window to also celebrate the aunts, uncles and cousins who were married for many years.

It was fun to reminisce on how they all first met, whether it be a work conference or just being bowled over seeing the potential spouse at a relative’s house, or tasting their sweet hand with food for the first time and knowing that they were the one. Some of the couples had been married for over 30 and 40 years.