It could be called the Carnival of the Comeback Kings with masman Peter Minshall and soca singer Iwer George, in a collaboration with Kees Dieffenthaller, peeling back the years to claim victories in the Band of the Year and Road March competitions respectively.
For fans of the legendary masman who had been wondering if they would ever again see new work from him, Minshall’s return with Mas Pieta after a 12-year hiatus was one of trembling hope. And, oh, how he delivered, with Mas Pieta taking top honours in both the National Carnival Commission’s competition at the Queen’s Park Savannah and at the Downtown Carnival competition on Tuesday.
As an artist inspired to action by the tenor of the times, Minshall came with a performance of “The Love of Power versus the Power of Love.” Mas Pieta brought Minshall full circle, back to the beginning in 1976 when he burst onto the Carnival scene with the portrayal of “The Hummingbird” by his sister Sherry Ann Carvalho. In 2020, four and a half decades later, the Hummingbird was “the fragile earth… hovering over Dante’s Hell”, with mankind’s greed and power, enabled by technology wreaking havoc on the planet and putting the world “at war with itself”.
In a symphony depicted in four stunning movements of imagery Minshall carried his audiences through Armageddon: The Horror; Ashes to Ashes: The Pity; Over the Rainbow: The Love and, finally, Le Paradis Retrouve´: The Light. With Le Paradis Retrouve´ (Paradise Found), Minshall seemed to complete the quest that had begun 44 years ago with his first Band of the Year winner, Paradise Lost. Hopefully, the support he found this year will encourage him to stay in the Mas and keep creating. Minshall has not only changed the concept of Mas but his influence on the younger generation of designers is evident.
On the soca scene, Iwer George, already crowned Soca Monarch for “The Stage Gone Bad”, ran in a field almost of his own to take the Road March title. The collaboration with Kees Dieffenthaller dominated the season and never waned, carrying him straight to a commanding victory. Iwer George was, without a doubt, the premier soca performer for 2020, running in position one and two in the Road March stakes with “The Stage Gone Bad” up against “Conch Shell”, another collaboration in which he featured, this time with Machel Montano and Skinny Fabulous. In the end, “The Stage Gone Bad” was selected for the stage with 386 plays giving it a 4:1 victory over the second-placed “Conch Shell”.
If Iwer George had any doubts about the public love’s for him, they should have been laid to rest by the stout defence put up on his behalf against the perceived slight committed against him on a music truck on Carnival Tuesday by Kenneth Petty, husband of the Trini-born superstar rapper, Nicki Minaj.
All in all, Carnival 2020 can be chalked up as another success, aided and abetted by a persistent level of high drama, down to the last note. Now, it’s on to the National Carnival Commission’s annual post-mortem and review to ensure that Carnival 2021 is even better.