Consistently failing the children

Gender and Child Affairs Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy is consistently sending the wrong message to operators and managers of State-funded children’s homes.
Despite the damning report submitted to her over a year ago by the Cabinet-appointed investigative committee into reports of abuse at children’s homes, Minister Webster-Roy continues to pussyfoot around the challenge of bringing these publicly-funded operations to heel.
Her latest bad call is the decision to grant a second three-month extension for these homes to get their operations to the level where they could qualify for a licence. To facilitate them even further, she announced that the Government will hold off on proclaiming sections of the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act. When proclaimed, this law will impose a mandatory requirement for every community residence for children to be licensed. Unlicensed operators would face a $10,000 fine, plus $500 for every day the offence continues.
It is becoming increasingly clear that the problem of substandard care for children in State-funded residences is the result of State lethargy, for which successive governments must be held responsible. This particular act which sets out licensing and other requirements goes back 23 years to 2000 and was part of a package of landmark legislation for the protection and care of children, which included the Children’s Act.
Much is made, including by the Government, of widespread problems of delays in the justice system, but governments rarely, if ever, account for their failure to effect the legislative decisions of Parliament. It is mind-blowing that in 2023 this society should still be waiting for a government to effect the licensing regime that was written over two decades ago into the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act, 2000.
Since then, there have been two revisions, neither of which changes the substantive aspects of the act. Whether the 23-year delay is the result of negligence, special-interest lobbying or persistent de-prioritising of children’s issues, we cannot say. However, given this background, it is galling to hear Minister Webster-Roy’s tone of appeasement and accommodation towards operators who have had decades to get their house in order.
The failure of multiple governments to activate the inherent power of this legislation has exposed the thousands of children who have passed through the system since 2000 to avoidable dangers and harm. To now observe Minister Webster-Roy’s casual attitude towards this problem is gut-wrenching. It was she who, one year after receiving the shocking findings of the Cabinet-appointed investigative committee headed by retired Justice Judith Jones, gave residence operators a three-month deadline of March 31 to get themselves in order in anticipation of the proclamation of the act.
Then on March 3, speaking before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament, she disclosed things were not ready, and suggested the children who were in unlicensed homes when the deadline ran out would have to be accommodated elsewhere. Somewhere along the line, she switched to a position of laissez-faire. The deadline was extended and the planned proclamation of the law stayed in abeyance.
This is a colossal failure of process management for which Minister Webster-Roy must account.