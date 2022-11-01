Consult first, not after

A sod-turning ceremony marking the start of construction is the wrong time and place to ask “why anyone would protest against a facility to assist our vulnerable youth”.
The time for Social Development Minister Donna Cox to have asked that question was not when protesters turned up at the construction site of the Sevilla Transition Home for Women at Brechin Castle, Couva, but before the decision was taken to build it there. Had that question been asked and answered in the correct sequence, the Government could have avoided the protest that attended Monday’s launch of construction.
Repeated experience suggests the embrace of consultation as a cornerstone of democratic governance does not come naturally to T&T governments. Over and over, publicly-funded initiatives court sourness and are delayed or altogether derailed by public anger against high-handed decision-making that sees no need to engage others, including those likely to be affected.
This is not to say the protesters were right or wrong. The lack of information on this project makes it impossible to know whether their concerns are well-founded or not. Neither can the public know if the Government’s decision to locate the home within the Brechin compound took all relevant factors into account, or was just another case of Government vaps.
A similar case in point was the Male Transition Home in Ste Madeleine, which was hurriedly opened by the People’s Partnership Government two weeks before the September 7 general election of 2015. The succeeding Rowley administration took another three years to get it completed in mid-2018. The two-storey building, constructed by Nipdec, was also built on Caroni Ltd lands and accommodates 12 men between 18 and 24 years old as they age out of State care. This home was originally managed by the Civilian Conservation Corps, but was later transferred to the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service.
This ministry could assist public understanding by accounting for the $14 million public investment in the Ste Madeleine facility. It can start by disclosing how many young men, in the four years since it was opened, have found transitional housing and care there, and how successful its management has been in helping them to transition to meaningful and productive lives.
No one can deny there is a very real need for transition homes to help 18-year-olds leaving State care. Without the support such homes are mandated to provide, these young adults are at risk of falling through society’s many cracks. Given the number of children in State care, T&T needs more of these homes, not less; and we would like to think the residents at Brechin Castle understand the important role such homes play in cushioning their transition into society.
That being said, however, the community there has evolved very differently from others, and perhaps has more in common with gated than open communities. We urge the Government to acknowledge the community’s right to question and challenge the decision, and its own responsibility to explain, engage and account. It is late but not too late to consult.