Consult people first, not after

Saturday Express Editorial

“Putting people first” and “serving the people” are terms often exploited by politicians seeking office, and after wearing the crown, they disappear in a puff of hot air.

As we anticipate the presentation of the upcoming national budget, we urge Finance Minister Colm Imbert, known for his smug quip “they haven’t rioted yet”, to make this fiscal plan genuinely people-focused. After all, a happy population is a productive one.

Beyond being a mere compilation of numbers, the budget serves as a reflection of our nation’s priorities, values and commitment to the well-being of citizens.

There is no denying that in recent years, our nation has faced unprecedented challenges, ranging from the global pandemic to economic uncertainties.

While these difficulties have impacted the country on a macro ­level, it is equally crucial to acknowledge that the financial hardships have trickled down to the pockets of our citizens, with the rising price of food, necessities and fuel remaining among the notable concerns.

Before the end of next month, Mr Imbert is slated to deliver his ninth consecutive budget, and it is anticipated to be another deficit budget, as confirmed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

As we traverse the path of yet another deficit budget, we advocate for caution.

While we understand that deficits are sometimes necessary to stimulate economic growth and address pressing issues, we believe they should be approached with prudence. Mounting deficits can lead to increased debt burdens and long-term financial instability.

We note Dr Rowley’s announcement during his post-Cabi­net news conference on Thursday, indicating his intention, alongside Minister Imbert, to host a “Spotlight on the Economy” town hall meeting after the budget is read.

However, we can’t help but contemplate whether this collaborative information-sharing initiative might have been more effective if conducted before the budget preparation. Doing so could have allowed for the incorporation of worthy suggestions from the population.

Our anticipation also extends to the Government’s approach in addressing the ongoing review of the minimum wage.

We acknowledge the intricacies involved in contemplating an increase, considering the “waterbed” effect highlighted by the Prime Minister, but remain mindful of the segment of our population at the lower end of the economic spectrum in dire need of relief.

Prime Minister Rowley has also emphasised that the primary driver of inflation in our country is food, largely due to our heavy reliance on imported food products. We also commend his endeavours in combating non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and advocating for the consumption of locally sourced, fresh foods over processed alternatives.

In the realm of food security and the overarching well-being of our citizens, we hope for comprehensive and efficient solutions to addressing our food import bill, which surely consumes a large chunk of precious forex.

A people-centric budget recognises that the well-being of its citizens is the ultimate measure of a nation’s success. As our leaders prepare to unveil the budget, let it be a testament to their unwavering dedication to the people they serve.

