Consultation needed for PoS plan

THE negative responses from residents who are expecting to be dislocated by the Government’s East Port of Spain development plan suggest the need for meaningful dialogue and consultation with affected communities and the wider national community.

The fact that such consultation appears not to have been built into the plan is a worrying indicator. In this day and age, community engagement is a critical and standard aspect of public planning, especially for heritage areas, such as Piccadilly, and others, like Sea Lots in this case, where residents developed entire communities out of waste land.

Meaningful consultation would have prevented the push-back that the Government is now getting to the plan announced at the Hyatt two weeks ago. Having heard the residents’ anxieties, we hope the Government and its consultants will pause and prioritise consultation, not only with affected residents but with other national interests.

The Hyatt Spotlight event does not qualify as consultation. It was essentially a pitch to the private sector designed around four construction projects which the Government believes will provide a much-needed economic stimulus.

Effective consultation would have factored the input of all stakeholders into the shaping of the plan followed by publication of the detailed plan for public comment. The plan for Piccadilly is of interest not only to residents but to the national community given its historical value to Carnival.

While governments have overseen major construction projects including the restoration of a handful of historical buildings, it has very little to show in regard to the development of the nation’s cultural patrimony and heritage. It should therefore tread carefully to avoid irreversible errors.

The planning must also demonstrate how the economic value created by communities will not only be retained by them in transforming their spaces but will prioritise them as cultural investors to be first in line for reaping dividends. Such an approach brings more into play than construction management. It requires the mapping of community resources, training and development needs, and the design of socio-economic infrastructure to support community development. Indeed, it requires the interrogation of the very concept of development. If the Government is serious about transforming East Port of Spain, then East PoS must be at the centre of any development plan.

It is a signal failure of governments to miss valuable opportunities for creating economic linkages between major State investment in construction projects and the communities in which they are located. History, however, provides us with examples of the benefits to be derived from linking investment to community development. One example which people reminisce about to this day was the social and economic impact of oil companies such as BP and Shell locating their headquarters and residential accommodation in Point Fortin. Beneficial linkages between the corporate and community interest expanded beyond jobs to include a good quality medical facility, the famed Mahaica Oval that once produced an array of national athletes, and a supportive cultural environment that nurtured such talents as calypsonian Mighty Duke (Kelvin Pope), soca superstar SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) and a number of steelbands, among others.

We urge the Government to tread very carefully to ensure it gets this plan right.

