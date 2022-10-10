The US State Department must do better than plead that its shrill Level Four advisory warning that terrorist attacks could occur here ”with little or no warning” is not country specific.
This kind of extremist broad brushing with no connection to reality is an unfair and damaging assessment that should be rejected out of hand. We have to wonder as to the source of the information which feeds where the US Embassy and the State Department are getting their information to arrive at this dire assessment.
The generalisations in the advisory smack of a far too comfortable willingness to take the easy route of lumping countries together.
For a superpower with so many resources at its disposal, the least we expect from the US is accuracy and a willingness to take the time to be country specific.
In what was the latest in its regular series of advisories to American personnel on overseas assignments, the State Department said “gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, is common.” It said also that violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain. To the best of our understanding also the several areas in and around the capital city designated as “no go” for US government personnel stationed here, remain firmly intact.
Port of Spain itself is raised to a “Level 4” danger zone for such personnel, while visiting US citizens are advised to “exercise extreme caution” when coming here.
It is precisely in this context that the advisory has the add-on, which warns that “terrorists may attack with little or no warning”. It goes on to provide a wide berth of locations, venues, facilities and prospective events which could become vulnerable to such attacks.
Of exceedingly heightened current interest here as well, is the expected arrival of the next US Ambassador to Port of Spain.
It smacks of high irony, therefore, for the decision makers at the State Department to claim the warning was “not country specific”.
This latest report appears to have gone into deep detail about the country’s struggle with crime containment.
It has reached conclusions about what its authors see as an “overburdened legal system with antiquated laws and bureaucratic resistance to change,” among several other negative contributors to the current situation.
This is a decades-old battle between the so-called forces of good and eviI. Enormous local public sentiment is on the side of the view that this “war” is not being won.
Summing up all that would have been before them in putting together this latest advisory, the authors could well have concluded that a terrorist threat could be in the offing. Much of what surrounds that particular proposition in the warning seems eminently to suggest it.
What appears to be a high imperative in these circumstances is for the conduct of free and frank discussions among officials from Washington DC, those at the Embassy in Port of Spain and interested parties in the Government of T&T.
If not before, this ought to be a major priority item for the incoming US Ambassador in Port of Spain. Our deeply held friendly relations seem to demand it.