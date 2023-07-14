Contracting with criminals

In a week when gang-related violence erupted in full public view in public spaces in daylight hours, killing one, injuring bystanders and destroying a property, the person directly responsible for ensuring the security of the population has once again responded with a version of “it wasn’t me”.
Interviewed by this newspaper, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds offered nothing against the public’s fear and helpless anger at their sitting-duck vulnerability except denial of responsibility, more police patrols and a request that youths stay away from crime. The tens of thousands of citizens who read about the death of pensioner Lutchmin Bickram, the reign of robbers in Spring Village, watched the murder of Reynold Victor close to the Croisee in San Juan on Tuesday, and witnessed the terror of ten masked youths burning Victor’s mother’s Morvant home 24 hours later are likely to take no comfort from Mr Hinds.
The insufficiency of the minister’s response would have been disappointing had more been expected. But, by now, having denied responsibility for a national crime plan, ignorant of basic data related to the Fire Service when a mother and child perished for lack of fire-fighting equipment, and having thus far presented no agenda of hope in the fightback against violent criminality, we admit to not expecting much more.
The minister was more focused, it seems, on a recurring facet of gang-related criminality: the role of public money spent on social intervention and welfare programmes in creating and/or deepening gang activity in those communities that the CEPEP (the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme) make-work arrangements are meant to uplift.
Not for the first time, competition for CEPEP contracts is being fingered as a factor in the eruption of inter-gang violence. It is a common characteristic in countries battling gang violence that State money channelled to high-crime communities through welfare programmes almost inevitably finds its way into the hands of gangsters.
Minister Hinds distanced the Government and Cabinet from the granting of any CEPEP contract to any gang leader.
We appreciate the time taken by CEPEP Company to check its records to ascertain that none of the gang-involved people mentioned in this newspaper’s reporting is a current contractor paid by the company. We would like to make the obvious point that, especially given CEPEP’s experience with ghost work gangs, simply checking a list of names is an insufficient method of determining whether taxpayers’ money is ending up in the pockets of organised criminal gangs.
And we remind Mr Hinds that even if the Government has not given any such contract, the Government has responsibility for the CEPEP Company and all other State enterprises. Without a thorough, independent audit, supplemented by rigorous data on what happens in communities after money is disbursed to managers and workers, no absolute claim can be made that gangs are not profiting in some way from the 20-year-old make-work programme.
The CEPEP Company, well overdue with years of audited statements, cannot undertake the review required. But with $30.3 million per month channelled through CEPEP to high-crime communities, honest interrogations must be conducted.