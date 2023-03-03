Controlling CEPEP

Saturday Express Editorial

We endorse the adjectives used by Senator Wade Mark, incredulous chair of Parliament’s Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC), who on Wednesday ­described as “indefensible, inexcusable and intolerable” the ­absence of audited financial accounts for the State enterprise known as CEPEP, the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme.

Senator Mark has chaired the PAEC before and he has questioned CEPEP before. It was with that continuity of scrutiny that he expressed dismay that, as of Wednesday, CEPEP has been unable to account for its consequential expenditure from the public purse.

The stark facts are that no audited financial accounts have been prepared and submitted by the CEPEP company for seven years. Within that period, from 2015 to 2021, CEPEP has expended “close to $1.5 billion” of taxpayers’ money, according to Mark. For fiscal 2022/2023, the company has been allocated a further $300 million.

At their PAEC appearance this week, CEPEP leaders were grilled over their failed promise made to the parliamentary oversight committee last July that audited accounts at least for 2016 and 2017 would have been completed and submitted to the Ministry of Finance and its line ministry, the Ministry of Rural Development. Reasons for their failure to fulfil that promise of accountability date back to 2015 when accounting firm Hadeed and Associates resigned and reportedly refused to hand over to the company its own working papers.

That this issue dates back eight years, and that the company is yet to initiate legal action against the auditing firm, raises a further question about on what basis did the CEPEP management assure the PAEC that it would have been able to submit audited financials for 2016 and 2017?

We note that to date, CEPEP has apparently taken no action against the firm on behalf of the public whose interest they are to protect and whose money remains unaccounted for.

Adding to the indefensible nature of this scandal was the ­revelation by CEPEP chief executive officer Keith Eddy that a ­server crash all but erased corroborating data. Under questioning by PAEC members, CEPEP also revealed that hard-copy back-up files, demanded by the company act, appeared to have been destroyed in a “container on the outside”.

While the CEPEP CEO spoke of jumping through hoops to ­resolve the consequences of these incredible breaches, we feel it necessary to remind him and CEPEP that the public is being made to perform similar circus acts in seeking answers to how their scarce money is being spent.

CEPEP is a make-work programme. Given former finance minister Larry Howai’s admission that only one CEPEP worker had transitioned into the private sector, it appears that the company has abandoned its vision of training workers for that transition. CEPEP’s core mandate, then, is uncomplicated. As PAEC member Rushton Paray put it, CEPEP has a single source of income—that is, the Treasury, from which it receives a substantial $30.35 million a month, and funds 330 contractors/clients.

With that simplicity of mandate, operations, source of funds and recipients of contracts, it is difficult to accept CEPEP managers’ ­assertion that “it’s not our fault”.

Whose fault is it, then, and why has no one been held accountable for this plain and expensive lack of accountability?

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Controlling CEPEP

Controlling CEPEP

We endorse the adjectives used by Senator Wade Mark, incredulous chair of Parliament’s Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC), who on Wednesday ­described as “indefensible, inexcusable and intolerable” the ­absence of audited financial accounts for the State enterprise known as CEPEP, the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme.

Senator Mark has chaired the PAEC before and he has questioned CEPEP before. It was with that continuity of scrutiny that he expressed dismay that, as of Wednesday, CEPEP has been unable to account for its consequential expenditure from the public purse.

Space for our diversity

Space for our diversity

A long time ago, I had a discussion, maybe an argument, with a newspaper editor about what constituted “soft” news. He thought that issues affecting women were soft, and should be relegated to pages headed by labels that suggested they were for women only.

The war on Ukraine is now a global war

The war on Ukraine is now a global war

The people of Ukraine are the principal victims of the unjustified and unprovoked war launched against them by Russia on February 24, 2022. But in the year since then, it has become clear that other victims—on a different scale—have been all the nations of the world, particularly the small, poor and powerless.

When the Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, the global economy was still struggling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that had battered economies around the world, especially those of developing countries.

Self-sustaining memories

The past weekend was unique for me because of two memory-related experiences I had. The issue of memory is integral to the West Indian ethos but often, as in West Indian literature, it is more of an ancestral nature-drawing sustenance from homelands we were forced to leave behind.

My memories, however, are of the present—the first having to do with the reunion of Naps 56ers, which turned out to be much more than a reassembly of boys who entered Naparima College in 1956.

Narine: a dedicated servant of the people

Jarrette Narine was known to party members and the public at large as “the little man with the thunderous voice”.

Born on June 21, 1944, at King Street, Arima, Mr Narine died on Monday, February 27, after ailing for sometime at the Couva Hospital.

Educated at the Arima Boys’ Government Primary School, Holy Cross College, Arima, and the Cipriani Labour College, Jarrette was a true Gen D’Arime.