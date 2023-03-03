Controlling CEPEP

We endorse the adjectives used by Senator Wade Mark, incredulous chair of Parliament’s Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC), who on Wednesday described as “indefensible, inexcusable and intolerable” the absence of audited financial accounts for the State enterprise known as CEPEP, the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme.
Senator Mark has chaired the PAEC before and he has questioned CEPEP before. It was with that continuity of scrutiny that he expressed dismay that, as of Wednesday, CEPEP has been unable to account for its consequential expenditure from the public purse.
The stark facts are that no audited financial accounts have been prepared and submitted by the CEPEP company for seven years. Within that period, from 2015 to 2021, CEPEP has expended “close to $1.5 billion” of taxpayers’ money, according to Mark. For fiscal 2022/2023, the company has been allocated a further $300 million.
At their PAEC appearance this week, CEPEP leaders were grilled over their failed promise made to the parliamentary oversight committee last July that audited accounts at least for 2016 and 2017 would have been completed and submitted to the Ministry of Finance and its line ministry, the Ministry of Rural Development. Reasons for their failure to fulfil that promise of accountability date back to 2015 when accounting firm Hadeed and Associates resigned and reportedly refused to hand over to the company its own working papers.
That this issue dates back eight years, and that the company is yet to initiate legal action against the auditing firm, raises a further question about on what basis did the CEPEP management assure the PAEC that it would have been able to submit audited financials for 2016 and 2017?
We note that to date, CEPEP has apparently taken no action against the firm on behalf of the public whose interest they are to protect and whose money remains unaccounted for.
Adding to the indefensible nature of this scandal was the revelation by CEPEP chief executive officer Keith Eddy that a server crash all but erased corroborating data. Under questioning by PAEC members, CEPEP also revealed that hard-copy back-up files, demanded by the company act, appeared to have been destroyed in a “container on the outside”.
While the CEPEP CEO spoke of jumping through hoops to resolve the consequences of these incredible breaches, we feel it necessary to remind him and CEPEP that the public is being made to perform similar circus acts in seeking answers to how their scarce money is being spent.
CEPEP is a make-work programme. Given former finance minister Larry Howai’s admission that only one CEPEP worker had transitioned into the private sector, it appears that the company has abandoned its vision of training workers for that transition. CEPEP’s core mandate, then, is uncomplicated. As PAEC member Rushton Paray put it, CEPEP has a single source of income—that is, the Treasury, from which it receives a substantial $30.35 million a month, and funds 330 contractors/clients.
With that simplicity of mandate, operations, source of funds and recipients of contracts, it is difficult to accept CEPEP managers’ assertion that “it’s not our fault”.
Whose fault is it, then, and why has no one been held accountable for this plain and expensive lack of accountability?