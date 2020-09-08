Covid-19 budgeting

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert has taken note of a grossly inaccurate article in yesterday’s Express, headlined “Imbert: Brace for Covid budget”.

The minister wishes to advise that at no time did he utter those words or even convey the impression to anyone that the population should “brace” for the fiscal measures in the 2021 budget. The minister has also had no communication of any kind whatsoever with anyone at the Express on the 2021 budget.