Covid-19 election exemption

FOR the second time since the Covid-19 pandemic reached our shores, we are reminded that for politicians there is no higher priority than winning elections, not even the public’s health. Today’s Tobago House of Assembly election caps another reckless campaign season during which Public Health Regulations were blatantly breached, once again exposing the double standards at the national leadership level.
We now wait with bated breath and in fervent hope that Tobago will not suffer an election fallout in terms of a surge in infections and loss of life as occurred in Trinidad after the August 10 general election.
In August, the flagrant flouting of Public Health Regulations by both the ruling People’s National Movement and the Opposition United National Congress during their campaigns triggered an infection surge that destroyed the country’s early progress against Covid-19. Almost overnight, the sacrifice made to keep Covid-19 under control, including the expenditure of hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds, all but went to waste. On August 14, after four months of recording no new deaths, T&T broke its streak. Exactly one month after the election, on September 11, we recorded our single worst day with a record seven deaths, taking the death toll to 50, an increase of 500 per cent while continuing to climb. Today, the death toll stands at 134.
This trend was mirrored in the spread of infections with a dramatic increase from a total of 173 positive cases on August 1 to 3,223 cases by September 15 with a single-day record of 217 cases on September 18.
Remarkably, as party supporters broke every conceivable regulation, the leadership of both parties, including Prime Minister and Political Leader of the People’s National Movement, Dr Keith Rowley, and Opposition Leader and Political Leader of the United National Congress, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, allowed the lawlessness to continue. As their supporters closed their eyes to the dangers of Covid-19 and went hard in the campaigns for votes, the leaders looked the other way with Mrs Persad-Bissessar going one step further in declaring that sunlight kills Covid-19.
When leaders abdicate their responsibility to lead out of self-interest, their moral authority to lead is eroded. In the case of Covid-19, it makes it harder for them to hold the public to a higher standard than what they themselves practise.
Last week, when asked to comment on breaches of the Public Health Regulations at a PNM political rally addressed by the Prime Minister in Tobago, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh bobbed and weaved, sparing his colleagues the tongue-lashing that he has regularly dropped on citizens, including those who posed no infection risk to others.
The Police Service itself appears to be operating on a double standard, arresting limers and party-goers while looking the other way when it comes to political parties and their supporters brazenly breaching the Public Health Regulations, both during the general election and the now-ended campaign for today’s THA election and local government by-elections.
If there is no infection spike over the next two weeks, it would be thanks to our good luck and not to leaders who, in this moment, were found wanting.