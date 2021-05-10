Covid comfort

In disclosures which would have had the effect of providing some measure of comfort and reassurance to thousands of persons at the margins, the Finance Minister has announced details of a revised programme of assistance.
Minister Imbert told a news conference yesterday afternoon that financial aid was on the way for persons operating small businesses. He said $22 million would be made available for such ventures. He committed his ministry’s resources to working with banks to assist in the process of making these arrangements possible, and available for those small businesses which will qualify.
Likewise, he said, arrangements were being put in place, which will involve credit unions in similar ventures. He said emphasis would be placed on simplifying the process. Further, he said efforts would also be made to accelerate the procedures for the grant of small business disbursements from the National Enterprise Development Company. These will be for up to $20,000 in each eligible case.
These are among a suite of common-sense measures which the Government has devised, aimed at combating the financial impact of Covid-19 measures on vulnerable groups of people in the small business sector.
These initiatives underscore a fundamental reality in the current scenario. This is that social relief trumps the debt ratio. Thousands of families who have been pushed to the brink by Covid- related restrictions, stand to receive either food, income or salary support, from the measures the minister announced yesterday.
They are intended to go some distance in meeting related challenges visited upon eligible persons, for the month of May only.
What must be of paramount importance here, however, is that the relevant parts of the public administration system have now been sufficiently acclimatised to the processes necessary for securing prompt and efficient responses to the applications made.
Such templates as would have been formulated based on the processes of a year ago, should serve as the backbone for these latest endeavours. This should be the case since most people who are likely to apply now would have had the experience of filing applications last year and would now be in the system.
As might have been expected, the pandemic and the State’s response in addressing the resulting economic fall-out from the so-called “lockdown” measures, exposed the gaping holes regarding connectivity within the country’s public administration system.
Because of a poor system of data integration, the issue of “double-dipping” was just one of the problems plaguing the system of financial supports to deserving nationals last time around. It is to be expected that the process went some distance in addressing these deficiencies. Coming out on the other side of this should be renewed focus on the required momentum for full-scale, 21st century public service reform.
But to get a relatively safe landing, we are all encouraged to continue to batten down against the march of numbers, regarding infections and fatalities.
Given the current trajectory, however, the likelihood of the regulations being extended beyond May 23 is real.
As such, we encourage Minister Imbert, and the Government, to be prepared to extend the relief measures, if this turns out to be the case.