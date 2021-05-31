Covid’s ballooning social footprint

It might be difficult for salaried employees with great perks to grasp this reality but the report of an “overwhelming” demand for food hampers by La Brea MP Stephen McClashie accurately portrays the ever-expanding need for the basic means for survival across the country.
While lockdowns are vital in the battle against Covid-19, the impact of the prolonged and successive period without income has imposed a brutal and uneven burden on many citizens. It constitutes a high price to pay for getting out of the pandemic. This newspaper is in a position to see the hardships at ground level. Our journalists have been responding to the daily cries for help. This is therefore a time for all members of Parliament to step up and fulfil their responsibilities in this regard.
By now, every MP should have a detailed status on what is happening in his or her constituency. Down to every street and lane. It would indeed be a telling disclosure of a lack of connectedness, should it turn out that any MP is short on knowledge and information of those on the ground realities. In the best of possible circumstances, those days on which MPs routinely meet with their constituents, a great majority of the time is spent addressing the needs and concerns of those voters.
The upending of the society as we know it, by the restrictions which have been imposed as of necessity, has simply made a mockery of these processes.
Human nature being what it is, there would be the expectation that some persons would seek to get more than they deserve, or rather to benefit from whatever assistance is available, whether they need it or not. But careful house-keeping, robust cross-checking and conscientious back-stopping would take care of that.
What we have before us is a crisis within a crisis. Businesses which appeared to be self-sustaining have gone by the boards, because of the measures adopted over the last year. The maintenance of livelihoods, increasingly over this period, has had to be weighed against the imperative for saving and preserving lives.
It is against such a background of endeavouring to keep the economy afloat, that certain sections of the business community had been measuring the impact of the lockdowns. It is from this vantage point they had been calling for earlier returns to the “norm” than were possible.
Across many communities in which sizeable proportions of the populace had stable jobs, such activity fed into those local economies, and kept life going through the multiplier effect.
With already sizeable unemployment in such communities as make up the La Brea constituency, these Covid-related shocks have simply made bad situations worse for untold thousands. But to a large measure, this is a similar story, in varying degrees, perhaps everywhere across the national demographics as a whole. All over the world, Covid-19 has been laying bare the stark inequalities existing even in the most advanced, high-income societies. We are no exception.
Thousands now have zero income, with no prospects for the immediate future. In all too many instances, increasing numbers of people’s horizons do not go beyond the very next day.
We are in a state of economic emergency. The Finance Minister’s most recent news conference notwithstanding, about relief efforts under way, the proverbial horse remains starving, while the grass is still growing.