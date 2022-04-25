With an increasing number of schools reporting Covid-19 infections among pupils, the Ministry of Education must act swiftly to nip the problem and prevent further spread.
While the cases appear to be concentrated largely in South Trinidad for now, the speed at which the Omicron virus moves could very quickly engulf the school population, especially children attending early childhood centres and primary schools who, being under 12 years of age, cannot access the vaccine.
We note the complaint by some principals that parents are sending sick children with fever and flu symptoms to school. We find this confusing since the ministry’s guidelines clearly state that the temperature of all children must be taken before they are allowed to enter the school. This comes with the recommendation that pupils be tested again during the school day, where possible and practical.
It may be that, as is sometimes the case, the guidelines are excellent on paper but not in practice, either due to lack of resources or lack of attention to protocols.
However, one would expect such resource deficiencies and human lapses to be detected, reported and addressed through the Education District Health Services Units (EDHSU) which have been in operation for over a year. These units, comprised of three nurses and a house doctor, were approved by Cabinet and are supposed to have been installed in each of Trinidad’s seven education districts. Tobago has its own arrangements.
According to the Ministry of Education, the units function as liaisons between schools and relevant units of the Ministry of Health in responding to Covid-19 emergencies. Among their responsibilities is ensuring that schools have arrangements in place for enforcing Covid-19 protocols and assisting with screening for the entry/re-entry of staff and pupils, among other things. Given the incidence of new cases among pupils in the first week of the school term, the ministry must review whether the resources approved by Cabinet are adequate and whether the system is working as designed.
In regard to this, we note the Point Fortin Borough Council’s decision to cancel big ticket items initially scheduled for its upcoming Borough Day celebrations. Cancelled events include the very popular Jouvert, Traditional Mas parade, Pan Extravaganza, Community Spotlight and military parade.
This decision would be a blow to fans and business interests alike who have been looking forward to a full return of the celebrations after the two-year hiatus. However, with daily Covid-19 cases still running in the hundreds, it is the safer position to take. As a community that was heavily impacted by the pandemic in terms of hospitalisations and loss of life, Point Fortin would be very conscious of the risk, especially when schools are finally re-opening in full.
Having come through the Taste of Carnival events and the Easter holidays without a significant spike in cases, T&T can consider itself on the path leading from pandemic to endemic. However, it is not yet a done deal. As China has discovered, Covid-19 can flare up just as a country begins to believe that it is past the worst.