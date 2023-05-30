Crack down on revenge porn

WE salute all victims of revenge porn who have chosen not to cower and hide but to bravely take the fight to their criminal abusers.
We note the constitutional action filed on behalf of a group of underage girls and young women by the civil society organisation, Humanitarian Foundation for Positive Social Change (HFPSC). The group is claiming that the rights of the 25 women represented are being violated by the apparent unwillingness of the police to investigate their clients’ complaints, leaving them exposed to continued torment by the predators.
The decision to take this matter to court is important on several counts. Predators must feel the consequences of their actions; victims must have the active protection of the law in securing justice and the police must get a serious signal from the courts that indifference to the plight of victims of sexual crimes will not be tolerated.
It is simply galling that at every step of the way, women have had to invest so much energy just to get the male-dominated Police Service to acknowledge that rape, domestic violence and revenge porn are serious crimes and not simply a case of “man-woman business”. Every ounce of progress won by women has been the result of hard-fought battles against a policing culture that is reluctant to accept sexual crimes as full-blown crimes.
The stories related by victims of revenge porn in this week’s Sunday Express were heart-breaking. How could online pornographic images, including of children, be up and available for predatory viewing two years after the matter was reported to the Child Protection and Cybercrime units of the Police Service?
We cannot fathom the depths of hurt and betrayal experienced by anyone whose most private and intimate moments are released into the world, not only without their permission but with the sole intention of humiliating and destroying them.
The injustice is compounded by the cheering gallery of mostly men but also women, whose only interest in this crime is to get the link to witness the degradation of another human being.
This week, one young victim took to social media hoping that by explaining what had happened to her, the public would understand and sympathise. Her video post elicited some gentle and caring comments, but most were mocking, abusive, judgmental and, predictably, eager to see the vengeful video.
The scope of the problem of revenge porn indicates the need, not only for enforcement of the law, but for a comprehensive response that includes support groups, systematic counselling and access to legal advice and representation.
It took a long time for women to begin to free themselves of the shame of being raped and to assert their right to justice before the courts. While some still shy away from reporting rape for fear of reprisal and other reasons, many women walk with the confidence of the law being on their side, as imperfect as that protection can sometimes be.
The task now is to create conditions that would encourage victims of revenge porn to step out of the shadows of shame and into the light of justice.