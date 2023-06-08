The presentations made by the battery of public officials responsible for the country’s roads in an appearance before Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Land and Physical Infrastructure on Wednesday were very enlightening. They certainly helped to explain why the national road repair programme is in the mess that it is.
Maybe the information they presented made sense within their respective silos but from the outside, the impression was one of multiple State entities operating haphazardly in a landscape of cracks, gaps and overlaps that is in serious need of rationalisation.
The national road repair and maintenance agenda has always been afflicted by the blurred lines of responsibility for the nation’s roads and physical infrastructure between the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, and the Ministry of Agriculture, in whatever incarnations they appear. The inability to establish an effective functionality between these entities invariably deepens the disconnect with the predictable consequence of performance failures which negatively impact communities and the travelling public. Various administrations have attempted to solve the performance problem not by transformational means but by going around the problem and creating a new entity. As has so often happened in the past, the solution devised by the Rowley administration is merely adding to the problem.
It has been nine months since the Secondary Road Rehabilitation and Improvement Company Ltd (SRRIC) headed by Newman George came into effect with a budget of $200 million and the promise of rapid relief to communities hit hard by the plague of collapsing roads. It was evident from the Prime Minister’s announcement that the decision to launch yet another new State enterprise was an attempt to break through the existing bureaucracy and fast-track a road repair programme to assuage growing public anger. The public welcomed the promise of a massive road repair programme, although being wise to the electioneering ways of governments, drew their own conclusions about it.
Appearing before the JSC this week, chairman Newman’s report on the progress of the new SRRIC conveyed none of the urgency that the public had been led to expect when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley first announced the new Secondary Road Rehabilitation and Improvement Company. Instead, nine months later, with the dry season now behind us, Mr George talked about the company still being built out. There were other troubling signs indicating that insufficient thought and planning had gone into the idea of the SRRIC before its announcement.
One was its relocation from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, where it was initially established, to the Ministry of Works and Transport. Another was Mr Newman’s disclosure that the company would be using equipment and other resources belonging to this ministry. Bear in mind that the ministry already has a specialised unit, created out of the same desperation to repair distressed roads across the country, in its Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency Unit (PURE).
On the basis of SRRIC’s lack of performance and duplication of effort, the Government should consider whether the $200 million allocation would not be more productively spent through PURE.