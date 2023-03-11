Crass response to a serious problem

Confronted with a serious national issue, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley chose neither the Parliament nor the Office of the Prime Minister to address the country as its leader. Instead, he chose to speak to a roomful of party members from his position as political leader of the People’s National Movement.
In an address that sunk to a level of crassness unbefitting any national leader, Dr Rowley opted to pelt political boulders at members of the Opposition while avoiding the critical national issue of the staff shortage at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions which is now threatening the criminal justice system with collapse.
When a prime minister can refer to a fellow Member of Parliament as “little dirty mouth, flea-laden, lice-covered... this piece of nothingness, this wotlessness”, is it any wonder that our children come to believe that name-calling, bullying and humiliation of another are appropriate responses to anyone who angers them?
We are prepared to give Dr Rowley the benefit of the doubt if he pleads ignorance in his use of the term “lice-covered” in heaping calumny on the bald head of MP Rodney Charles. But he should know now, if he didn’t know on Thursday night, that “lice-covered” was once a common term of scorn and abuse in stereotyping descendants of Indians in this country. We urge him to introspect on why, of all the words in his vocabulary, he chose “lice-covered” as an epithet for a bald rival. It may well be for the same reason that he knows many Hindi words for confusion and bacchanal, but apparently none for peace, love and harmony.
Nothing said by Dr Rowley gave any indication that he or his Government shares the DPP’s concern about a possible collapse of the criminal justice system resulting from a dire shortage of prosecutors. The PM’s comment that “none of us in this country have all that we need, but you’ve got to make the most of what we have” was an unbelievably flippant response to a serious threat to the justice system.
We can only hope that having served up a heavy helping of political theatre on Thursday night, Dr Rowley is even now buckling down to the task of averting this risk. It is nonetheless astonishing that four days after the DPP publicly raised the alarm of a possible collapse of the system, neither the Government nor the Chief Justice nor the Judicial and Legal Service Commission has addressed his complaint of a debilitating staff shortage.
Dr Rowley’s foray into the apparent refusal of the Office of the DPP to occupy a property rented and retrofitted by the Government to the tune of $45 million is an important issue, but irrelevant to the immediate problem of the threat to the criminal justice system. However, even as a distraction, this matter raises disturbing questions about the use and abuse of public funds that demand factual answers, not the tirade that was on display at the Barataria Community Centre last week.
The Government and the DPP owe the public a detailed explanation in accounting for the $45 million that has gone down the drain.