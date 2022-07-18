In the Sunday Express dated July 3, 2022, this newspaper led with a story which reported the Prime Minister telling the country that crime had become a Public Health crisis.
That story was built around the fact that there had been a total of nine murders across the country between the Friday and the press time that Saturday evening.
Along with this, we reported that in their fight against this continuing, escalating menace, police officers on duty had killed four persons in Port of Spain and in Morvant.
Over that first weekend in the month of July, two weeks ago, the national murder figure was put at 268. That figure, we reported in yesterday’s edition, stood at 299. This means that in roughly two weeks, some 31 more persons lost their lives as a result of the commission of one crime or another.
In the vast majority of cases, the handgun was the weapon of choice.
We note, for emphasis here, that this country was among those member states of the United Nations that pushed for the adoption at the General Assembly, of an international Arms Trade Treaty. This was a measure aimed at finding ways and means of stemming the tide of what has been dubbed “small arms” onto the streets and into the hands of the criminally minded.
As of now, sadly however, this is a battle that is not being won.
Several regional groups of business organisations in the country have also in this context, been raising their voices even more loudly, at what their leaders decry as the government’s abysmal silence on the issue.
Upon his return to the country from the Caricom Summit on that first July weekend, the Prime Minister broached the issue, suggesting we are at that point at which crime ought to be declared a national health crisis in our midst.
He said then, however, that the matter needed further study, that it was a specialist issue, but that it was “just too prevalent”.
It is long past the time when we arrived at the tipping point. If we accept that violence is a symptom of an underlying disorder of some kind, then fighting by focussing only on the committal of offences would be like cutting a branch and leaving the roots intact.
Moreover, we have to admit to significant scepticism, given that the responsibility for change now lies in the hands of public servants who should never have needed the Prime Minister to instruct them. The ball is now in their court, however, and we wait to see whether they can rise to the challenge of stepping outside their bureaucratic boxes to deliver a creative and workable response. We urge them to understand the tremendous responsibility that is on their shoulders. They cannot afford to fail.
The team has significant resources upon which to draw. There is there is no end of research, surveys and studies that have been conducted.
Millions of dollars have been spent on understanding the problem with not enough to show for it. This is the moment to make it all count for something by delivering an action plan with the power to disrupt this cycle of nihilism.