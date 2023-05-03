Crime without borders

It was inevitable that the rampant violence in the wider society would cross into schools, churches, offices and other places considered protected and even sacred with an impunity and disrespect once unimaginable. We know this because on a daily basis we see videos circulating of gunmen not even attempting to hide, who casually kill people on the streets, in their homes and anywhere else they find them.
Given the tenor of the times, the staff and pupils of Belmont Secondary School can consider themselves lucky to have been spared when two armed men turned up outside their school last Friday.
In accosting the security guard, there was a 50-50 chance that instead of engaging the guard, the gunmen would have shot first and blazed their way into the school. Instead, the guard kept his cool, begging them to leave because of the children. The little time spent in talk gave officers from the neighbouring police station time to turn up, which sent them fleeing. It could have ended very differently, given the brazen wilfulness of criminals who believe they have nothing to lose and everything to gain by taking the chance.
In Belmont, the agents of violence were external.
Yesterday, the situation was reversed at Tranquillity Government Secondary School when the violence erupted from within the school, as a pupil armed with a cutlass went on the attack. In the melee that broke out, a male teacher bravely took control of the pupil and managed to extricate the cutlass from his fist. Again, this was a situation that could have ended very badly.
We recognise that in a situation where even the police have lost control of crime, the Ministry of Education will be hard-pressed to stop criminals at the school gate. However, knowing this, it should be much more proactive and far less reactive than it is.
As she was during the challenging period of online learning during the Covid-19 lockdown of schools, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly seems too invested in conveying the impression that she has things under control, when clearly she does not. If she did, she would not be suggesting that teachers and pupils get back to class without ensuring their concerns about the school’s breached fence and other security matters were addressed as a matter of high priority. Perhaps, from the security of her office, she cannot relate to parental angst, like that of the father who suffered a panic attack after rushing from work to get his son following a gun killing next door to Munroe Road Hindu Primary School. Maybe she doesn’t feel the cold hand of fear that swept through the nation last Friday when bomb threats were made against scores of schools, sowing panic and chaos.
There is a cynical and short-sighted view, harboured by some high public officials, that criminals will kill off each other and thereby solve the problem of crime. It doesn’t work so. Recognising the authorities’ impotence, criminals are merely emboldened to push the envelope as far as it can go, right into our lives.