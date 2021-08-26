Crisis in Kabul

As a country that has sprouted home-grown Taliban subscribers and ISIS fighters who still walk among us, Trinidad and Tobago cannot afford to assume the role of spectator to the unfolding developments in Afghanistan as the Taliban returns to power.
Having been guilty in the past of ignoring the danger of the links between some Islamic organisations in T&T and designated terror outfits in the Middle East, our national security agencies must be alert to current events in Afghanistan and their echoes in this country.
Yesterday, the messy withdrawal of United States-led troops turned into a worst case scenario for US President Joseph Biden with two deadly explosions outside the Kabul airport which reportedly claimed 60 lives, including those of 13 US service persons. US military officials blamed the attack on two suicide bombers from ISIS-Khorasan, an Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State (ISIS).
As an adversary of both the Taliban and the US, ISIS-K’s intervention ratcheted up the pressure on both the US and the Taliban to speed up the US withdrawal. In an address last evening, President Biden admitted that as much as the Taliban were “bad guys”, as he put, the US was collaborating with it to evacuate American citizens and Afghan employees of the US within the August 31 deadline.
After that, it would appear that the US will continue to work with the Taliban to extract persons who had not made it out within the deadline.
The rapid unravelling of the situation in Afghanistan has brought global embarrassment to the US whose ignominious fate is being compared to that of Britain’s defeat by the Afghan army in 1842 and the Soviet Union defeat by the Afghans in 1989. While it is debatable whether the US withdrawal could ever have occurred as seamlessly efficient as Biden suggested, its downward spiral out has taken the world by surprise. Even the Taliban might not have expected its triumphant return to be so overtaken by events.
As the US and its allies scramble to get their people out, one can imagine the intense negotiations between the US and the Taliban given their mutual need for concessions from the other.
Sooner or later, however, this part of the operation will end and attention will turn towards the fate of Afghan refugees who are now huddled in various bases around the world, as well as Afghans living under Taliban rule.
The Taliban has promised broad consultation in establishing a government which it says will be inclusive and Islamic. That promise is being viewed with great scepticism given reports of opponents being attacked and women being ordered back home. For the women who do not subscribe to the Taliban way of life, the road ahead is perilous. Their greatest fear is that the progress they have made since the Taliban last ruled the country will be rolled back and that they will again be denied an education and the freedom to work and participate in their country’s affairs.
This is the moment for the world to raise its voice on women’s rights loudly enough for the Taliban to hear.