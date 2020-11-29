Critical talks on education

Express Editorial : Daily

PUBLIC enthusiasm for the current National Consultation on Education may be blunted by the fact that it is the second such consultation to be engaged by the Dr Keith Rowley administration. The first was launched in 2016 and produced the 217-page Draft Education Policy Paper 2017-2022 as part of the Government’s Vision 2030 National Development Strategy. Before that, in 2011, was the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration’s National Consultation on Education which itself was preceded by various iterations of consultations designed to tackle and transform the sector’s deep-seated and widely acknowledged problems.

Despite the investment of hope and resources, all have stumbled on obstacles in the path of change, including deeply imbedded special interests, individual and cultural anxieties, the colonial institutional architecture and the lack of political will and skill to win over people and get them to trust change.

Despite the sense of deja vu and disconnect between the government’s first and second consultations we urge the public to get involved in this conversation. Where education interests have previously failed, economic conditions hastened in part by Covid-19 are likely to precipitate change now whether we like it or not. It is therefore in the interest of everyone with an investment in the future of our country and our people to rise above cynicism and make their voices heard.

In addressing last Thursday’s consultation, an event unduly burdened by technocrats and politicians, Prime Minister Rowley raised ten fundamental questions which are likely to drive the government’s approach to transformation. He listed them in order with some explanation: 1) Who gets educated? (Everybody); 2) Where and in whose schools? 3) What will be the selection process for moving from primary to secondary) (The SEA question); 4) What will be taught? (Curriculum); 5) Who will teach? (Low ratio of male teachers); 6) Who will pay? (Government vs Government-assisted schools); 7) Budget support; 8) Equity in education; 9) Appreciation (Teacher remuneration); 10) Values of the education system (discipline, tolerance and production.)

Dr Rowley did not say if these questions informed or will affect the 2018 Draft Education Policy Paper 2017-2022. Indeed, it sounded very much as if that paper were not part of the current consultation. The economic imperative of change was also quite pronounced.

Given the abrupt manner in which the Government recently changed the scholarship regime to save $30 million, it would be a mistake for stakeholders to ignore the current exercise and assume it will go the way of other consultations. Thoughtful engagement by all interests is our best chance for designing an education system that realises the fullest potential of our youth to be innovators and problem-solvers; which grounds them in an understanding of their country, the region and world and which equips them to make the world better than they found it.

Dr Rowley was not unaware of the challenges on leading change on this issue, noting the potential for contentiousness and even destructiveness. In recognising that, we would expect him to find the capacity within himself and his Government to rise to the challenge.

