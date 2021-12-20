Crossing the line

If, after all this newspaper’s editorial statements supporting the national Covid-19 vaccination programme there is still someone out there who is doubtful about our position, we state it one more time. The Trinidad Express is in full support of the national vaccination programme and we urge everyone who qualifies for it, and hasn’t yet taken it, to do so now and give themselves the best chance against the virus.
For this consistent and unwavering pro-vaccine stance, this newspaper has attracted the ire of anti-vaxxers, political trolls and other persons who just don’t see eye-to-eye with us on the issue. But we have held the position convinced that the vaccine is the best defence against the deadly Covid-19 virus and the world’s best chance to find an exit out of the pandemic.
On the basis of this record, we categorically reject the extreme accusation levelled against the Express by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, that our report on Sinopharm in the Sunday Express was an “attempt to undermine” the national vaccination programme which in a pandemic was “nothing short of criminal.”
Many of our readers have been vocal in expressing their views on the news report and we are listening and, where possible, engaging their views, including their criticism and even outrage. We accept that the controversial report required much more from us and should have been subject to greater rigour. What we do not accept, however, is the suggestion that addressing the efficacy issues of Sinopharm or any other vaccine is tantamount to committing a crime against the State or a conspiracy to destroy the national vaccination programme.
In democratic countries, support does not translate into self-censorship. It is only in totalitarian societies that information which challenges the State’s narrative is silenced and support is expressed by toeing the official line.
When Sinopharm was the only vaccine available to T&T and the rollout was fearful about public hesitancy, this newspaper’s editorial position reinforced the message that “the best vaccine was the one in your arm.” This did not mean that we abandoned our responsibility to report international news on various scientific studies on Sinopharm and, indeed, on all vaccines. In democratic countries, the media does not limit reporting to news that conforms to the personal views of its journalists, editors or publishers. It is in fact the opposite. In spite of our personal views, we are required to make space for all voices and to let all ideas contend.
In this pandemic, the media has had to accept some extraordinary public health measures, but where these measures have overstepped logic, we have been quick to raise the alarm.
Today, we raise the alarm in response to the Prime Minister’s invoking of the “firing” of staff at this newspaper in relation to the Sunday Express report.
Dr Rowley has the right, like anyone else, to complain about anything published in the Express. What he does not have is the right to use the authority of his office to interfere with this newspaper’s management of its affairs. We recognise a dog whistle when we hear one, and with this one, Dr Rowley has crossed the line.