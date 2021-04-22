Cultural SOS

The ease with which the government has shut down the entertainment sector without so much as a reference to support provisions, or even acknowledgement of the damage being done to the single largest sector of entrepreneurs and innovators in this country, speaks volumes about its attitude towards the cultural industries.
While it is at pains to keep the private sector running, it seems unaware of the fact that the entertainment industry and other players in the cultural sector are also part of the private sector, built and developed on private initiative, expertise and investment.
No government has ever really understood the cultural economy power, steeped as they have been in the orthodoxy of sugar, cocoa, tobacco and, for the last 100 years, oil and now gas. In the shadow of these, and invisible to the conventional mind, the performing and visual arts have sprung up, nursed and nurtured by the passion and dedication of individuals who invested their lives in them and, in some cases, paid for their persistence with their lives. This is the story of the pioneers of the outlawed steelpan and calypso and others in every generation who have sacrificed rich opportunities abroad to commit their energies to building an industry at home.
The conditioning that blinds governments to the sleeping powerhouse that is the cultural economy also blinds them to the devastating impact of 13 months of pandemic lockdown on the thousands of people who make a living from it.
Last July, rather belatedly, the Government announced a one-off payment of $5,000 for artistes and creatives who had lost their income as a result of the pandemic. Stunningly, but not surprisingly, only 300 persons had accessed this fund by early October when the Finance Minister Colm Imbert presented the 2021 national budget. Many were defeated by the requirement to be on the government’s Artist Registry, or were unclear on how to go about accessing the grant. Others did not even bother, having long accustomed themselves to the penury of artistic independence.
The cancellation of Carnival 2021, without mitigating considerations to the economic impact, was a prime example of the Government’s discounting of the value of the cultural sector.
However, our artistes rose to the challenge and delivered a Covid-safe virtual Carnival that will be a model for the future expansion of Carnival across the diaspora.
Wednesday’s shutdown of public gatherings for entertainment and concerts was inevitable, given the spike in Covid-19 cases. Even the artistes and promoters most impacted by it acknowledged the importance of discouraging gatherings. Nonetheless, it is a blow from which many believe they will never recover.
In yesterday’s Express, several of them bemoaned the government’s failure to engage the sector. It was a repeat of the charge against a Government that seems closed to ideas from outside its small and diminishing circle of expertise.
The creative sector’s ability to have weathered 13 months of the pandemic’s storm is testimony to its resilience and imagination. They have proven, as Carnival showed, the capacity to imagine their way through dire hardship and have much to offer a Government that is willing to engage, listen and learn.