Culture of indiscriminate noise

In the balancing act between celebration of sound and preservation of the peace, the latter is losing out. Travelling from every corner of the country—or so it seems—are the frustration, desperation and anxiety of those living in towns, villages, uphill, downhill and along tracks. The source of their frustrations is loud music, largely unregulated, that vibrate homes, disturb study and unsettle nights.
This week, residents of St Clair, St Ann’s, Belmont and Long Circular, all in the St Clair police district, added their voices to complaints coming from other parts of the country about the absence of relief from loud music emanating from bars and large party events. St Clair, St Ann’s and Belmont are within fete-level earshot of the Queen’s Park Savannah—popular venue for noise-generating events that often last through the night.
But, from presentations made before parliamentary Joint Select Committees (JSCs) on the operations of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) in April and May, citizens’ only comfort is that their frustrations are shared by many others. Neither the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) nor the EMA could offer hope that redress is coming.
The TTPS seems reluctant to activate provisions of the Summary Offences Act to dissuade noise makers who create a public nuisance, or the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act that penalises for loud noises in motor vehicles, instead directing complaints to the EMA and seeking training on how to use volume-detection equipment. The EMA is hamstrung by inadequate staff and is awaiting a court ruling for guidance on whether its police have the authority to shut down noisy events.
Caught between the inability of both agencies to provide relief, affected citizens resort to radio call-in programmes, letters to the editor and social media posts to vent. A non-governmental organisation, Citizens Against Noise Pollution T&T, has emerged and pressed its point passionately at the JSC hearing.
It is clear that the problem is not only about laws and lawlessness, but of a culture in which loud music has become the norm. While the EMA and TTPS work through their issues, nothing stops Government and corporate T&T from leading an alternative culture that allows for the enjoyment of party-goers while being sensitive to people’s obvious desire for peace in their homes.
One way of discouraging loud music is to encourage its alternative. The establishment of quiet zones, safe from the “hard pong” in passing vehicles is one example. These could extend into communities so as to allow quiet time for children to read, study and do their homework. Insisting on no loud music in public parks, beaches and rivers will avail relatively quiet public places to those looking for peace and quiet. Tighter control of noise levels in communities managed by the Housing Development Corporation and at school and sporting events managed by the ministries of education and sport will lead us away from a culture of indiscriminate noise.
Whether the complaints of the many continue to fall on deaf ears will be heard soon enough as the local government election campaign gathers momentum. Political events will either generate more noise or demonstrate empathy towards communities visited by enthusiastic campaigners.