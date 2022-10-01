It is said that timing is everything and now might just not be the time for the Government to be wagging its finger at the public while persisting with policies that are out of step with fast-moving change.
For many, Budget 2023 represents an abrupt bunching of demands on their income at a time when income value is being eroded by inflation. In addition to the loss of buying power, current trends indicate that the public will have to keep paying more for food, transport and imports, including construction materials and medicine. As if this isn’t challenging enough, the full impact of the latest increases in gasoline and diesel prices is yet to kick in. Beyond that, a further walloping will come from the imposition of new property taxes and increased electricity and water rates.
This is the point that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was attempting to make in urging members of the Cabinet to “come down from there” and meet the people where they are.
For some time now, this newspaper has been warning the Government about being out-of-touch and disconnected from the population. We recognise, however, that hubris is a hard-to-treat occupational hazard for politicians-in-office.
T&T, a land abundant in the natural resources of oil, gas, asphalt, quarry stones, fertile soils, rivers, rich flora and fauna and intelligent and resourceful people, is today in a position of weakness. Anecdotal evidence indicates that more people are falling under the poverty line while the living standards of middle-class, salary-secure people are in decline as inflation eats away at real income values. With the Central Bank reporting core inflation (minus food and energy inflation) at 4.9 per cent and food inflation at 10.3 per cent in July, a wage increase of four per cent will not protect the buying power of current salaries.
While the projects proposed by the Opposition Leader remain to be evaluated, they at least recognise the broad imperative of economic diversification for the survival and viability of this republic. Meanwhile, the Government remains fixated on oil and gas revenue, even in the face of high price volatility and the energy transition. We can understand that having landed the country up the creek without the proverbial paddle, the Government now has no choice but to pin our hopes on continued war and global instability to shore up energy prices to finance our immediate future. This is something we should be honest enough to admit while hastening to activate new sources of revenue. Surely the Government can chew gum and walk at the same time, which is to say that it can max out the revenue potential of the oil and gas sector while opening up new streams of rapid revenue.
To grasp the urgency of our predicament, one just has to ask which non-energy projects in the budget are ready to make up for even a part of the shortfall in revenue if the oil and gas prices on which the budget is based fail to materialise.
After seven years, the Government’s excuses about the previous administration and public profligacy have worn thin. Done with the old talk; time to deliver.
