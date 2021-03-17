Today foreign technicians are due to arrive in the country to repair the prisons’ CCTV camera system.
Bear in mind that these are the same cameras that were found to be non-functional following the jailbreak of July 24, 2015 at the Port of Spain prison in which an officer and two prisoners were killed.
About two weeks before, with the Prison Officers Association threatening to shut down the prison for alleged breaches of the OSHA Act, then justice minister Prakash Ramadhar disclosed that the government had authorised an additional $12 million to ensure video surveillance throughout almost every part of the prisons.
Within two months the government changed. If the planned installation of $12 million in surveillance equipment was implemented by the Rowley administration there is no evidence of it. In 2019, a prison officer testified that the cameras at the airing yard, cell blocks and at the main gate to the Maximum Security Prison in Golden Grove were not functioning. Now, six years after Ramadhar’s statement, we are hearing from the Commissioner of Prisons, Dennis Pulchan, about cameras still waiting to be repaired.
Asked during an appearance before parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security on Monday if the cameras that were non-functional during the prison riot of 2015 were now operational, Commissioner Pulchan said the foreign company handling the project was unable to send its crew due to the pandemic but would arrive today. With the public servant’s aplomb and no hint of déjà vu, he went on to say the plan is to have camera surveillance throughout the prison system.
After six years, it is anyone’s guess when this piece of critical national security apparatus will actually be installed. In the meantime, 17 gangs have been identified within the prison, apparently large and in charge. Despite regular grand announcements of plans to provide the prison service with sophisticated hi-tech equipment, it remains without such basics as cameras.
One could feel the commissioner’s pain when he spoke of burying an officer last year. That officer, he explained, was killed when “a shot was called on him” for taking away a trafficked cellphone from an inmate. Given the long reach of some criminals beyond the prison walls, it is easy to see how even good officers might be blackmailed into breaking the rules if they have no confidence in the system’s ability to protect them.
Commissioner Pulchan’s statements to the JSC underscored the fact that prisoners are leaps and bounds ahead of a management hamstrung by antiquated bureaucracy, inadequate funding and crippling delays in budgetary and other approvals at the level of the government. Officers without access to cameras and scanners are up against inmates with the connections to deliver marijuana, cellphones and other contraband items by drone.
It is difficult to understand why signal jammers which could address the security risk of smuggled cellphones to prisoners should be under the control of the Strategic Services Agency and not the prison service. Until authority is devolved to those with the responsibility, prison administration will be the art of managing with one hand tied behind their back.