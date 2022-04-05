Danger of inflatable pools

The recent tragedies involving children in inflatable pools should alert everyone to the risks attached to these recreational items.
The first point to recognise is that no matter how shallow the pool, water and children are a risky combination. Children can lose their footing or even faint, fall and get into trouble. Even older children who are more aware of the risk, play dangerous games. We cast no aspersion on the families that have lost their children under such tragic circumstances in emphasising that at all times children in a pool require adult supervision. One moment of distraction could result in irreversible consequences.
The proliferation of inflatable pools presents a major public interest challenge that needs to be addressed through product safety standards and consumer protection measures.
The two-year Covid-related shutdown of schools, daycare services and recreational outlets such as beaches created a huge demand for home products that keep children occupied and entertained. As a quick, cheaper and easier option to swimming pools, inflatable devices, especially kiddie pools, have become a must-have for many families with children.
Notwithstanding the current environment of demand and danger, there is little to suggest that product safety is a priority for the Consumer Affairs Division of the Ministry of Trade and Industry or the Bureau of Standards whose mandate is to prepare and promote standards.
Not all inflatable pools are equal. Some are easily pierced and could quickly lose their structure through leakage; others have multiple layers of air to prevent this. In light of the recent tragedies, the Consumer Affairs Division should be out in the field finding out what is being sold to the public and the standards that should be applied in the interest of public safety and health.
Inflatable pools are seductive and seem harmless when compared to swimming pools and the sea, where the danger is more overt. However, as with any other body of water, inflatable pools come with the risk of drowning and the spread of germs. For many of the kiddie pools in use in T&T, pool disinfectant and other disinfectants such as bleach are not recommended; and since most are not equipped with filters, the risk of infection can be high unless the water is changed after every use and the device is cleaned and left to air-dry before re-use.
Awareness and public education programmes should be prioritised to get the message across to everyone. The authorities should not take it for granted that people know these things. Many parents may not make the link between the pool and their child’s vomiting and diarrhoea. Even doctors and nurses may not ask about it. However, given the popularity of such pools, it should be considered.
Another danger of which people should be made aware is that unemptied inflatable pools provide inviting breeding grounds for mosquitoes. With dengue as an ever-present danger, this warning should also be included in the public messaging of the Insect Vector Control Division of the Ministry of Health.