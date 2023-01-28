Deadly case of guns galore

Sunday Express Editorial

From the smallest grudge to the biggest gang war, anything qualifies as reason enough to get a gun and kill. And, on the evidence, getting an illegal gun for any or no reason at all is no problem for anyone regardless of age.

Easy access to arms and ammunition is the number one reason for the current daily rate of 1.89 murders for 2023. This is a bone-chilling statistic given that the rate for last year’s record-breaking 605 murders was 1.65 a day. At the current rate T&T is headed towards the 700-murder mark.

If the national security apparatus continues to fail to arrest the free flow of guns in communities across the country, the price will be high in terms of lives; personal and public trauma; social, economic and political disruption with the risk of instability, possibly impacting domestic and foreign investment.

We continue to be mystified by the lack of progress being recorded by the police in disrupting the trade in illegal arms and ammunition. Surely, the TTPS has the skills to infiltrate and monitor the market for illegal guns, track the movement of weapons, trace them to source, break up the networks and nab everyone along the way.

Yes, police officers do indeed report the occasional find of illegal arms and ammunition, but nothing on the scale of what is currently in the hands of the population at large. The public needs an explanation for this failure and someone in authority should account. We cannot just keep going on as if this is normal, and delude ourselves into believing T&T is not being dragged into an inferno of crime.

If all the authorities combined are unable to rein in this situation, then what is left for the average person to do? Is it any surprise that many are choosing to fete when fetes are generally among the safest places to be, surrounded by friends and fellow revellers, protected by tight security with heavily controlled borders and access points?

The people need answers and solutions.

For his part, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley plans to hold a national consultation on crime. The idea has been tepidly received, including by this newspaper which believes the escalation of crime demands an urgent national security response. There is a place for national consultations, public service task forces and research because crime is a multi-faceted, multi-layered phenomenon that requires an integrated, multi-sectoral, multi-disciplinary, multi-phased approach, and yes, this work should include consultations with all interests. But today, right now, there are lives to be saved for which some defence must be in place.

A few days ago, this newspaper noted that the police seemed to be scoring some wins with quick arrests following brazen crimes. We note the number of suspects killed by police in some of these cases and expect all to be investigated.

Alongside the efforts of the police, the other arms of the justice system must use all the tools at their disposal, including electronic bracelets, to prevent accused persons out on bail from disappearing, as reportedly happened last week.

The time to act is now.

