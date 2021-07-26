Deadly protection

It is part of the tenor of these times in which we live that even while presumably safe indoors we have become a nation terrorised by the very safety precautions we take.
The death of three children by a fire in Maraval, yesterday, may well have been one such case. It was a heartbreaking start to the work week. The late calypso monarch and schoolteacher, Sedley Joseph (the Penguin), told us, at the height of his popularity, that we “living in jail”.
He remarked upon the lengths to which we had gone then, more than three decades ago, to seek protection within our own gates, in our own “yard”, so to speak.
The Burke family’s loss of 17-year-old Ezekiel, six-year-old Faith and three-year-old Kayden is an unimaginable horror that no one should ever have to experience. It is gut-wrenching to contemplate the state of mind inhabited by these youngsters, who came to the realisation that they were in an inescapable inferno.
One of the terrible ironies in situations of this kind is that, panic often makes hash of whatever safety or precautionary response procedures may have been established beforehand.
This often is the case with persons who are skilled and practised in such related drills, much less for ordinary adults and worse for unrehearsed youngsters and children.
Here is a classic example of the application of measures, meant to provide security from possible invasion and attack from the outside, only to be inescapably trapped in an inferno emanating from the inside.
It may well be that such safety arrangements may have been well established, including access to exits in the event of an emergency, but often when that moment comes the best-laid plans fall by the way.
Going forward, hand-wringing and second-guessing by those who may now be holding themselves responsible constitute major imperatives for debriefing and for psycho-social hand-holding.
This incident was not the first in which the burglar-proofing designed protection against criminals has turned into a trap for those inside.
Of note yesterday was the gutsy response of neighbours and a doubles vendor who was plying his trade nearby.
Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristow described these persons as heroes and we couldn’t agree more. Without a second thought, they responded to the emergency and risked their lives in doing so.
This is an opportune moment in which to salute the work of fire-fighters who, as part of the cohort of professionals who have come to be known as “first responders”, often put their own lives at risk to help save others. Time and again, such professionals consciously and conscientiously render their services, their skills and training to bring others out of harm’s way.
Many of us too easily take for granted the tough calls, the split-second decision-making and ultimately the spirit of courageous selflessness involved in such lines of work.
Deepest condolences go out today to the parents and loved ones of the young citizens who perished in this fire, and heartfelt thanks to those who answered the call to duty, or that of humanity, in their efforts to provide assistance.