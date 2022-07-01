Deal with epidemic of cable theft

The relevant authorities seem unable to deal with one of the latest forms of criminality—that of theft of copper wire.
What started as low-level theft of copper-carrying utility lines has now mushroomed into a full-blown epidemic due to the failure of those in charge to nip this problem in the bud.
This is the problem of the widespread pilferage of copper wire all across the country. Where this is concerned, it is to state the obvious in saying nothing is safe.
From a community netball pole, to utility lines and cables required by a WASA booster station to supply water to thousands, copper and scrap iron thieves appear to have an open road. We place the blame for this squarely on the Police Service and the various public utilities that are managing substantial security resources, all of which have failed to act early enough to disrupt the illegal and dangerous businesses that have sprung up around this aspect of banditry.
This clearly very lucrative business is now so huge that it seems to be beyond policing by available resources. What seems inevitable is that this epidemic will spread to target more critical resources. For a time, few felt threatened since the culprits were focusing on dead wires. Now that supply has been exhausted, they are targeting functional infrastructure needed for water, telecommunications and electricity, along with other industrial and residential material.
On a daily basis, reports of this style of brazen thievery spell inconvenience for people in various parts of the country.
Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago has been forced into increasingly changing out its installations and the lines which provide services to customers because of this problem. In a growing numbers of cases, customers are opting for a wireless system of telephony, on the advice of company technical staff. The copper lines, which previously fed these services, have been disappearing at a rate well beyond the utility’s capacity to guard and protect them.
Since the police and the security personnel at the utilities seem unable to break up the illegal networks involved, the Government should consider an outright ban on the export of copper and scrap iron.
If we are to believe the disclaimers coming from leading figures in the Scrap Iron Dealers Association, there appears to be a thriving underground trade in what has become new precious metal in our midst.
For the moment, the level of banditry taking place in this regard is clearly making a mockery of a system of law and order that seems increasingly overburdened. There appears to be no special squad to treat with this phenomenon, as has been the case with so much of the other aspects of crime and lawlessness which characterise life in the country today.
But then, even when and where there are known dedicated resources established to tackle specific criminal activity, the results in many instances are far from satisfactory. Let’s take the Gender-Based Violence Unit, or Anti-Gang task force, by whatever name, in the TTPS.
Far from appearing to relish the pointing-up of the growing incapacity in the country’s law enforcement apparatus, this is yet another alert as to where we are in the continuing search for effective, workable solutions. The battles are simply not being won.