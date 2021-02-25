Deal with forex crunch

Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s multi-plank balancing act leaves the economy with no good options even if some are less worse than others.
A glaring example is in the market for foreign exchange where competition between the Government and the private sector is fuelling an ever-widening parallel market between the formal and informal.
While the Government’s prioritising of foreign debt servicing to protect the country’s credit rating is understandable, its management lacks a macro view of the economy that spells trouble. To use the current jargon, without a whole-of-the-economy approach the Government risks undermining its own efforts at managing the economy out of the perilous waters into which it has slipped due to the sustained fall in energy income compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nothing that it has said shows that the Government is aware of or sensitive to the impact of the foreign exchange crunch across the private sector, from the doubles vendor up to the conglomerate. The non-Government sector is being left to adjust itself as best it can under whatever terms it can secure while the Government exercises the advantage of State power in its own interest. There is no indication, for example, of what adjustment, if any, is being made by the Government to reduce its own consumption of foreign exchange through import replacement or displacement. It is therefore trite for Government ministers to be advising the public to buy local when the Government itself has no local content policy and when there is no local option for goods and services needed in many private industries.
Surely the Government is aware, for example, of the hybrid nature of the local manufacturing sector, otherwise described as screwdriver industries, where imported raw materials are processed and repackaged for sale in both the domestic and export markets. In many cases, the creation of jobs, value-added products and foreign exchange earnings from the export sector are premised on the availability of foreign exchange. The concern here is that the Government is not engaged deeply enough in the full dimension of the national economy in order to intervene knowledgeably in support of the private sector, which is ultimately T&T’s best hope for building a sustainable economy beyond oil and gas.
Forcing individuals and the private sector into the increasingly expensive black market while accessing foreign exchange for its own needs at an over-valued and seemingly fixed floating rate is not only unfair competition but promotes a dualistic, underground economy beyond the reach of the State.
The Government must recognise that the foreign exchange problems of private businesses and consumers are also its problems to be solved. Left unattended, the problems will land on its doorstep sooner or later in the form of collapsed businesses, hefty loan loss provisions, declining tax revenue, unemployment, inflation, crime and social unrest, among others.
We urge the Ministry of Finance to embrace its responsibility as manager of the national economy and not just as manager of the Government’s finances. It must treat business and other interests in the non-governmental sector as key allies in turning the economy around.