Deal with Immigration woes

There is a serious dissonance between the Minister of Finance boasting about a petro windfall while the Government continues to owe money to suppliers, contractors, taxpayers and workers who have been waiting for years for the State to ease their financial hardship by settling its debts to them.
The situation is akin to the neighbour who is living it up on money owed to you while you can’t even meet your own bills. This is the kind of problem that simmers into boiling resentment which eventually overflows.
This is clearly what is playing out among Immigration staff at Piarco International Airport, where the complement of officers available to handle incoming passengers has unexpectedly been reduced to one and two staffers at least twice this month. In the latest incident on Tuesday night, the arrival area looked like a scene from one of those European airports, where frustrated passengers are currently being forced to wait for hours to catch a flight or clear Immigration. In the case of Piarco, however, the reason has nothing to do with high passenger traffic or flight shortages.
The problem here is related to worker frustration over non-payment of overtime fees and allowances owed since 2019.
In this situation, we commiserate with officials of the Airports Authority and the Minister of National Security who must watch the unfolding disaster with their hands tied behind their backs. It is evident that this problem will not be resolved without the release of funds owed to Immigration officers by the Ministry of Finance. So far, there has been no challenge by any official source to the workers’ claim of unpaid overtime fees or explanation for the delayed payment. Meanwhile, the Chief Personnel Officer is being dutifully trotted out to engage the workers’ representatives at an arm’s length from the Finance Ministry.
Tuesday’s incident was not the first. Two and a half weeks ago, only one Immigration employee turned up for work, precipitating a crisis in handling arriving passengers.
In refuting any suggestion that the workers’ absence constituted industrial action, the president of the Public Services Association, Leroy Baptiste, said workers were merely exercising the option not to work extra time because of the three-year delay in paying overtime and other allowances. He went on to explain that their refusal to do extra shifts triggered the chaos because the Immigration department has been relying on workers willing to do extra shifts to solve the problem of a chronic shortage of staff caused by a large number of unfilled vacancies.
This is not an uncommon scenario in the public sector. However, an airport is a very sensitive organism. The impact of the absence of critical personnel is felt immediately, powerfully and for the world to see. It cannot hide behind such well-worn phrases as “so-and-so is unavailable to see you”.
The authorities should recognise the unique elements of this particular problem and move swiftly to resolve it. Delay on its part will only make matters much worse, with consequences far beyond the passengers who had to suffer in frustration and anger on Tuesday night.