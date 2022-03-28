Decades of neglect

Current moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Trinidad and Tobago, Reverend Joy Abdul comes across as an enlightened, impassioned and forward-thinking leader.
She projects an image of one who seeks to lead from in front, while at the same time being conscious of carrying on with meaningful and fundamental traditions.
The current issue being raised in the public space about the prolonged dislocation of the Longdenville Presbyterian Primary School is one that should spur the Reverend into finding the speediest, most appropriate solution to this problem.
Twenty-two years is more than enough time during which a proper alternative should have been found, for a school which continues to deliver academic excellence.
Having been forced to relocate from the original building on the Longdenville Main Road sometime in 2000, pupils and staff have been shifted around to alternative venues since then. It is long past the time for the Church’s School Board President to be still delivering placatory remarks, in the wake of the latest frustrations being expressed by parents and staff.
We reported him saying yesterday that he understands the parents’ concerns in the matter, and that the board is “very sympathetic”. This is not nearly good enough, or sufficiently reassuring, in these circumstances.
Part of the history of this story of indignity to staff and pupils is as follows: For 18 years, staff held classes at the Robinson Memorial Church on the same compound, and others in an annex at the Longdenville Government Primary School.
Four years ago, with conditions becoming increasingly unsuitable, the student body was relocated to the Jerningham Community Centre in Cunupia. At this venue, pupils were sharing bathroom facilities with members of the public, among other forms of inconvenience.
This was because of a period of neglect, in which the Ministry would not or could not manage repairs which had become necessary on the original building.
Still later, the Ministry of Education sought to move ahead with plans to construct a new school in Cashew Gardens. With time just going by, the Ministry abandoned this idea in 2018, over the protests by staff and parents, about safety and security issues.
This then led to a decision by which some pupils were sent to an annexe not far away at the Longdenville Government Primary School.
Part of the continuing issue, for this school and presumably for others, is that denominational boards signed an MoU with the Government in 2000.
The upshot of this is that the Government then assumed responsibility for the construction and repairs to all denominational board schools. This agreement itself soon fell flat, with inadequate funding emerging as the culprit.
It is clear now that parents of students at what is a high-performing primary school have had enough. With the scheduled re-opening of schools on April 19, their concerns remain front and centre. The Presbyterian Church, and its school Board, must regroup around this issue, more purposefully than it has over these 22 years.
Moderator Reverend Abdul must bring her well-recognised voice to this issue, in defence of and support for an institution which has helped establish a tradition of excellence for the community she now leads.