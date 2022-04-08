Decision by vaps

Saturday Express Editorial

It was with what has come to be the level of righteous ­indignation, which is characteristic of his style of delivery, the Prime Minister announced a fundamental re-assignment of the long-struggling Trinidad Lake Asphalt Company Ltd.

With utter shock and surprise to the workers and their representative union, to say nothing about we the people, the ­ultimate stakeholders, Dr Rowley announced that the company in La Brea had been placed under the aegis of the Ministry of Works.

He was speaking at a public meeting of the People’s National Movement in Diego Martin West on Tuesday night.

More than justifiably, the union, the Contractors and General Workers Trade Union, reacted with outrage. With further insult to the proper process for coming to such a conclusion, Dr Rowley said the Cabinet had appointed a committee to ­create a new business model for the company. This committee, he told party faithful, is to take guidance from the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco).

Such matters, the Prime Minister would have been well aware, amount to major restructuring and re-purposing, and these should rightly have been the subject of discussions ­involving the workers and their union. They represent a significant policy shift, compounding the error of the manner in which the Prime Minister chose to go public on the matter.

Going further still, in its statement of outrage, the union revealed details of discussions its leaders were having with the Minister of Energy and his response to them during the period March 8 to 22. This was just in the last month.

These discussions, the union said, involved concerns about job security, and the company’s future viability. The union said the minister promised a response “in the not too distant ­future” on these and related matters.

The Prime Minister’s untimely, discordant and procedurally inappropriate announcement has opened up his most ­favoured minister to charges of deception and ­less-than-­candid ­communication.

Exactly when was this Cabinet decision taken, over what period might these discussions on the company’s future have been ongoing, and what did Minister Young know while he was in correspondence with the union between March 8 and 22, it is now fair to ask.

Judging from the way in which he made this latest announcement, and Minister Young’s promise to get back to the workers, it is easy to conclude that it was another decision by vaps.

From his own often-stated commitment to best practice in the conduct of the country’s governance affairs, Dr Rowley knows better. In this case, his Government has a responsibility to account properly to the people of Trinidad and Tobago on its management of this enterprise.

What the Prime Minister now needs to do is to make a clear statement, in the Parliament, providing the rationale for this decision and the outlook for the future of this company.

