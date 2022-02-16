Almost ten months after having received the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses from the World Health Organisation, Trinidad and Tobago is finally approaching the point of having 50 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.
It is fair to say that no one expected the extent of vaccine hesitation and outright rejection that have resulted in T&T having more doses than willing arms at this stage. With hospitalisations and deaths now in rapid decline, children back in school, and the population more on the move than at any other time since March 23, 2020, this may be a good time for the Government to review the Covid-19 regime of regulations and prepare for life without mandates.
When even the regulations for safe zones are being openly flouted without consequence, the Government’s ability to police the enforcement of its own regulations comes into question and further erodes public confidence and commitment to them.
The key decision the Government must now make is whether it should press ahead with its plan to order all public sector employees back to work under an employment regime of mandatory vaccination.
According to the Government’s revised target date for its implementation, the policy should be coming into effect just about now. However, the fact that supporting legislation is still in the draft stage indicates that the Government is not yet prepared, which raises the question whether its announced dates for implementing its “no vaccine no work” policy were not designed to push more people to get the vaccine.
To what extent unvaccinated public sector workers have been motivated to take the vaccine is unknown although the Ministry of Public Administration should have this data at its fingertips. We can only speculate that, given the low rate of vaccination since the policy was announced before Christmas, quite a number of them are likely to still be unvaccinated.
In an interview with the Express this week, Dr Aroon Naraynsingh called for an end to Covid-19 mandates on the basis that T&T is on the road to herd immunity, given the number of fully vaccinated people and those naturally immunised through infection.
The Ministry of Health may be less quick to make this call and more inclined to be assured that the numbers are down and staying down. Once before, we folded up our tents, only to be forced to unfold them again in the face of an even more deadly spike.
If Omicron’s high transmissibility does, in fact, prove to be our ticket out of the pandemic, as some believe, it is possible that T&T could soon begin to leave mandates behind and enter a new stage of voluntary compliance with the recommended health protocols of masking, sanitising and social distancing. This would shift the public health responsibility from the State to the individual.
The next few weeks could be decisive, both in terms of whether T&T leaves the pandemic behind and whether this opens the way for avoiding a confrontation between unvaccinated public sector employees and the State.